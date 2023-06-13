Democracy Day: NLC demands improved workers’ welfare

Sylvester akor,Abuja,

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and other stakeholders in Enugu State have lauded successive administrations in Nigeria for sustaining democracy in the country since 1999.

They spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Enugu on the backdrop of the 2023 Democracy Day celebration.

The State Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Fabian Nwigbo, said that Nigeria as a nation had made tremendous progress since 1999.

“The level of participation in the 2023 General Elections showed there is progress and that we are moving forward as a country,” he said.

Nwigbo, however, appealed for improved workers’ welfare, adding that Nigerian workers were not well renumerated.

He regretted that a little minimum wage of N30, 000 was yet to be paid to workers by 18 states in Nigeria.

“What is N30,000 for a Nigerian worker who has family and pays rent, school fees and buys other necessities of life?

“I am appealing to the Federal Government and state governments to have mercy on Nigerian workers and improve their working conditions,” Nwigbo said.

Olu Omotayo, Enugu based civil rights lawyer, noted that development in a democracy was a gradual process and called for strengthening of the various institutions in the country.

He said that security and economy should be strengthened and looked into by the new government, saying that “we cannot have economic and social developments without adequate security.

“Our democracy is gradually developing as we are not the same as we were in 1999.

“The present government should go back to the drawing board and see that the issue of security and economy is addressed to alleviate the plight of Nigerians,” Omotayo advised.

Also contributing, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, said the most important thing was that Nigeria had moved from dictatorship and imperialism to entirely paradigm of democracy.

He added that Nigeria was able to manage its diversity that was so unique.

Ogbonnia said that since 1999, political elites struggled among themselves to get power and corner the nation’s resources.

He noted that the objectives of many politicians was not for the people’s interest but on how to aggrandise themselves and their cronies with wealth.

“It is no longer government of the people but government of the few, by the few and for the few,” he said.

He called for true independence of the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) and the Judiciary for effective discharge of their duties without any form of bias and favour.

He explained that where the president and state governors appointed electoral and judicial officers, they would no longer be independent and it hindered the doctrine of the separation of power.

“Our judiciary is a cobweb where small flies are always caught and big ones are allowed to break it and pass.

“There is no way an electoral body appointed by the president can conduct credible elections,” Ogbonnia said.

In the same vein, a medical Doctor with the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu, Dr. Eric Odo, appealed to the new President to match his words with action

Odo said that President Bola Tinubu had a good grasp of the democratic history especially as it relates to the annulled June 12, 1993, election widely believed to have been won by M.K.O Abiola.

The medical practitioner said that the solution to the current problems facing the country needs to be addressed.

He said Nigeria as a country had passed through a lot of hardship especially during military dictatorship and also since the return of democracy in 1999.

Odo said that Nigerians have no choice than to continue to believe in the country hoping that “tomorrow would be better than today.”

He advocated for rapid industrialisation of the country so as to be a producing economy rather than a consuming economy.

“This can be done through creating financial and non financial enablers for the youthful population at medium scale levels.

“Strengthening the judicial and local government system by making them completely autonomous administratively and financially, ” he said.

An industrialist, Mr Stanley Onah, advised the current government to begin the process of total restructuring as promised.

Onah said this would ensure economic freedom and true federalism.

He said that the solid mineral sector should be developed as a matter of urgency and be made to take its prime position as an alternate source of revenue.

“The unity of the country should be cemented back by enthroning justice, equity and fairness, ” he said.

.Ogun deserves ”Pillar of Democracy ” title -Gov Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun, of Ogun State has declared that the gateway state deserves the title of ”Pillar of Democracy in Nigeria” title.

Abiodun made this assertion while delivering a speech to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day and June 12, 1993 remembrance celebrations.

June 12, 1993 presidential election, described as the most free and credible in the history of election in Nigeria was annulled by the military administration of Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, the presumed winner of the election was from Ogun Stste.

By the immeasurable contributions of the people of the State to the advancement and survival of democracy in the pre and post independence Nigeria, the governor said Ogun State deserves a special recognition

Abiodun, described the June 12, 1993 election, which had been adjudged as the freest and fairest in the political history of Nigeria by many analysts as a watershed in the Nigeria’s political journey.

He stated that Abiola remains a compass and symbol of democracy in Nigeria.

According to Abiodun, Ogun State is richly blessed to have produced a personality like the late business mogul, with his enviable and enduring legacies of selflessness, doggedness, consistency and perseverance.

He added that Ogun State and indeed the entire nation and global community at large really missed his ingenuity and brilliance.

The governor, however, lauded the quality of leadership and level of patriotism exhibited by former President Muhammadu Buhari, for recognising June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

He noted that history would forever be kind to Buhari for that singular act and significant pronouncement.

Abiodun, therefore, called on Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and political affiliations to rally round President Bola Tinubu on his journey of renewed hope as a way of rekindling the dashed hope of 1993.

“Exactly thirty years ago, Nigerians, irrespective of faith, tribe or political affiliations united behind a man, Late Chief MKO Abiola, in an unprecedented free and fair election, which was later brutally annulled by suffocating military junta of those days and the rest became history.

“While we would continue to miss one of the greatest illustrious sons of our State that ever lived, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, the martyr and compass of democracy in Nigeria, our solace lies in his enduring legacies of selflessness, doggedness, consistency and perseverance.

“Obviously, Ogun State is richly blessed to have produced such a great personality like the late Chief MKO Abiola.

“It is on that note that I commend and salute the statesmanship exhibited by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who graciously reviewed June 12 as Democracy Day; he is without doubt a man of history by that singular pronouncement.

“This year’s democracy day and the commemoration of the June 12, 1993 is intrinsically significant; aside the passion and euphoria of celebrating the rebirth of new Nigeria and conscious struggle to liberty, unity and freedom, it is gratifying that one of the dependable, loyal and dogged lieutenants of MKO Abiola, and ardent proponent of the June 12 struggle, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is today the President of Nigeria.

“On our part as a government, we have changed the paradigm of governance in Ogun State with inclusive ideology and new order of development, in which every individual is important to our developmental agenda.

“We completely believes in the virtues which democracy offers. We have faith in the ability of the people to freely choose their leaders in an atmosphere free of rancour and coercion,” the governor said.

Also, several pro-democracy groups and human rights activists, who spoke at the event unanimously applauded the great sacrifice made by late MKO Abiola.

They said the sacrifice he made culminated into the present democratic gains in Nigeria and the essence of political stability since 1999.

One of them, Dr Niran Molaolu, specifically lauded Governor Abiodun for sustaining the democratic ideals and ethos the late Abiola stood for, coupled with his idea of poverty alleviation and human capital development drive.

Highlights of the occasion was cutting of cake to mark the special day and sharing of gifts to students by the wife of the Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, who was joined by the Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

.We will strengthen Enugu people’s faith In democracy-Gov Mbah

Also, Governor of Enugu State Dr Peter Mbah has pledged to strengthen the people’s faith in democracy by rewarding their votes with life-changing projects as contained in his manifesto and social contract with them.

Dr Mbah who wished the people of the state happy Democracy Day, said the state government would not rest until it achieves the promises of growing the economy exponentially, creating jobs, addressing insecurity as well as infrastructural deficits, and lifting people out of poverty, among others.

In a statement made available by his media office, Mbah said the state had made appreciable progress since the return of democracy in 1999, adding that his administration would double up efforts to fix the state and attend to the welfare of the people.

“Although, the history of our democratic sojourn has been chequered with challenges, yet the state is moving at an encouraging pace.

“Let me equally seize this opportunity to salute the people of Enugu State for their heroic feats and for keeping faith with us. It is through your overwhelming support that we are here today as your representatives. We will not let you down in the coming days and years.

“We are not unaware that you voted for us because of our promises to transform the state and give you those benefits of life as contained in our manifesto. We know you are already counting on the number of days remaining for water to run in the state. We want to reassure you that we are mindful of that. Water is definitely going to run within the stated time.

“Think of those dividends of democracy you could imagine. We are deliberate in our efforts to bring them to your doorsteps. Rest assured that your welfare is our utmost priority.

“We want to urge you to keep your support coming in this major partnership as we consolidate and count the gains of democracy in our clime. Be assured of our dedication and commitment to serve you by doing things differently,” part of the statement reads.

.Adeleke calls for solution to economic hardship

Governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke has said resolving national economic challenges is a condition for strengthening democratic culture and enhancing productive participation of the citizenry.

He posited that an economically satisfied citizenry is a strong insurance for thriving democracy and good governance.

Gov. Adeleke, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye made the assertion at the 2023 Democracy Day Lecture organised by Coalition of Civil Society Coalition in the State on Monday.

“A foundation we cannot leave out is the economic platform of the society practicing democracy. An hungry citizenry is likely to pose a serious threat to a credible electoral democratic process.

“Efforts to stabilise the economic life of the nation are also strong preconditions for an empowered citizenry. Addressing poverty and catering for citizens’ economic requirements will go a long way to enhance the potency of the population”, he said.

Other issues the Governor identified as important for strengthening democratic culture include a fair electoral umpire and security agencies committed to rule of law.

“Conditionalities such as a truly fair electoral umpire and impartial security agencies are strong complements to an active citizenry. We must add that voters must also eschew vote selling to ensure the manifestation of their will not only at the ballot but during the governance process.

“In the last elections, we saw a hyper level of citizen mobilisation across the electoral cycle. Even when low turnout is still a nagging question, we must accept that citizen’s electoral militancy was the hottest in Nigeria’s political history. We can then arguably posit that the citizenry has woken up from their slumber and are prepared to enforce a functional, people- based electoral process”, the Governor noted.

Governor Adeleke said Nigeria must uphold certain basic democratic norms for citizens’ participation to yield needed results, adding that “the democratic culture grows and flourishes when all the electoral and governance sub-sectors play their parts within the context of due process and rule of law.

The Governor however cautioned Nigerians on any expectation of perfection in democratic practice, adding that “No democracy is perfect. From Europe to North America, democracy is still a work in progress. In Africa, we are in a state of convulsion within the democratic space.

“We however have no option than to continue the experimentation until we reach close to perfection”, the Governor stated.

.Nigerians should de-emphasize religion, ethnic affiliations– Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday urged Nigerians to remain united and de-emphasize religion and ethnic affiliations as a way of demonstrating what the June 12 election symbolized in the country.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at an event to commemorate the National Democracy Day Celebration, held at St. Leo’s Catholic Church and the Ikeja residence of the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, saying that Nigerians should continue to have faith in the Renewed Hope mantra of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, at the event organized by a coalition under the aegis of Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movements (AYDM) to mark the 30th Anniversary of the annulled poll, stated that the story of June 12 and the events that followed had been adequately documented and would continue to be told to generations of Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu affirmed that June 12 was no doubt, a watershed and a turning point in the political history of Nigeria, recalling that June 12 was a day Nigerians set aside their multi-ethnic and multi-religious colourations and united by their common desire to see the end of military dictatorship, voted overwhelmingly for the joint ticket of Chief Abiola and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as President and Vice President on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The governor noted that the Late MKO Abiola died desiring good governance for the country and to bring out millions of Nigerians from poverty.

He therefore called on everyone to de-emphasize religion, ethnic affiliations and unite to Nigeria great.

“We must unite as people, come together to make our country great,” he said.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu said it was proper to pay glowing tributes to the heroes and heroines of June 12 struggle as, according to him, without their sacrifices, enthronement of civil rule in Nigeria would have been an herculean task.

“Today, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of that historic election in the annals of our country, it is proper and necessary to pay glowing tribute to the memories of the symbol of that struggle. Chief MKO Abiola GCFR, his loving wife, the late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola and all those who sacrificed their lives, including those Nigerians who were killed on Ikorodu Road in Lagos.

“We must salute the courage of the leadership of the Nigerian students (NANS) at the time. NADECO members and other June 12 activists, including some of you seated here in this hall today, must be commended for your outstanding efforts. We note the indelible efforts of frontline pro-democracy campaigners, both dead and alive, such as Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi(SAN), the late Pa Ayo Adesanya, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the late Pa Alfred Rewane, ex-National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Secretary Frank Kokori, Chief Ayo Opadokun, the late Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Mr Femi Falana SAN, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN and, of course, our own President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was Chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee at the time. They were all a thorn in the flesh of the military despots.

“Many activists tasted brutality from the oppressors but refused to be cowed. Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, who campaigned against the military, was murdered in broad daylight on June 4, 1996, in her car around the 7-Up area, not too far from here. They and several others who are too numerous to mention are the true heroes of the struggle that fueled the desire for the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria, on 29th May, 1999 and which we have sustained for 24 unbroken years”Sanwo Olu said.

Earlier in his remarks, the former Secretary General, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Pa. Ayo Opadokun, stated that Nigerians must collaborate with President Bola Tinubu for him to perform well and be able to deliver the country the citizens all dreamt of notwithstanding the challenges before the country.

“The challenges before us are great and we should be mindful of our notion, Yoruba people must not fail the nation, all of us must combine and collaborate with the new government for him to perform very well,” he said.

Also, in his welcome address, the President of the Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movements (AYDM), Mr. Adewale Adeoye, charged Nigerians to discourage the younger generation from calling for military rule, adding that the worse version of democratic rule was far better than the most benevolent military dictatorship.

The rights activist argued that the masses were ignored under military dispensation, saying that Nigerians were never part of the budget process, could not question the horrendous financial crimes committed by the military administration, while free speech was an aberration as newspaper houses were shut, journalists detained or killed under the dispensation which he described as evil.

“Under military rule, Nigerians were never part of the budget process, we could not question the horrendous financial crimes committed by the military administration, free speech was an aberration, newspaper houses were shut, journalists were detained or killed. Military rule is evil,” he said.

During the visit by the Governor to the residence of the Abiolas’ in Ikeja, President and Founder of the House of Politics (HOP) Nationwide, Alhaja Aminat Irawo, tasked President Tinubu to declare the Late Chief MKO Abiola as the winner of the 1993 presidential election, saying that all entitlements should be given to him as the former president of Nigeria.

Hon. Lola Edewor Abiola, daughter of Late MKO, commended the state government for their annual visits and support to the family, noting that Governor Sanwo-Olu had been championing democracy in the state, even as she expressed hope to see a better country which June 12 struggle stands for.

.Gani Adams urges Tinubu to relive Abiola’s dream of alleviating sufferings

Similarly, Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams on Monday urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfil the dreams of a prosperous Nigeria, saying the late MKO Abiola’s mandate stands for justice, freedom, equity,liberty, and sustainability of democratic tenets.

Iba Adams made the appeal at the 30th commemoration anniversary of the June 12 1993 in Ogba, Lagos.

With the theme, June 12, 1993, Identity Politics and the National Question: Thirty Years After various speakers spoke on the need for Goverment to ensure that democratic principles are allowed to flourish in the country.

Adams stated further the death of the late MKO was not in vain because democracy has come to stay.

He added that though there are challenges that have threatened the foundation of this democracy,he noted that things could be better with proper approach.

He said, “I am delighted that we are all alive to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the June 12 1993 annulled election.

“During the June 12 struggle, we saw hell on earth. But to the glory of Almighty God, truth eventually triumph. That is why the memories of the late MKO Abiola and that of other heroes and heroines still linger on till date.

“In the ame vein, for June 12 to be recognized officially as democracy Day means a lot to us as an organization. It taught us great lessons about courage. It taught us great lessons about consistency. It taught us lesson about truth. And we are happy no matter how long lies endured, truth will always prevail.”

He however pointed out, “We cannot achieve much if our democracy is tied to the 1999 constitution that we are using presently in Nigeria.

“The 1979 and 1999 constitutions are tools that the military imposed on us to preserve their atrocities.

“And the constitutions have always remained the bane of Nigeria.That is why we are where we are at the moment.

“Unless we embrace regionalism, and let the federating unit develop at their own pace, Nigeria may find it very difficult to realize its lofty dreams.

“With a new administration in power, there is need for President Bola Tinubu to come up with policy direction that has human face.”

In his remarks, the Guest Lecturer, Dr.Oseni Taiwo Afisi, a professor of Philosophy and Director, Special Interventions,from the Lagos State University,(LASU) spoke on the topic, ‘June 12 election: Identity Politics and the national Question: 30 Years After,’ explained the role of socio- cultural groups and individuals in advancing democracy.

He added that the Abiola’s view on nation- building was on inclusive government, where every ethnic nationality would be included in government.

He restated the need for the new administration to look into the influx of Nigerians leaving the country for greener pastures,(Japa) saying there is need for the administration to work on how those great Nigerian would return to the country,(Japada)in order to rebuild the nation.

“We must appreciate the efforts of OPC in sustaining the ideals of this democracy and I believe that Nigerian history will always be kind to the group.

President of Women Arise Initiative, Dr Joe Okei Odumakin spoke about the need to continue to re-invent the spirit of June 12 in national consciousness as we do annually.

“With the number of prominent guests I see here today reminds me of the late Yinka Odumakin.

“Nigerians put aside the primordial influence and vote for the late MKO Abiola.Nigerians must never give up.

“Identity Politics is not really bad but it has been demonized here in Nigeria. All over the world, identity Politics is practised. So we must work on the unity of this country. When there is unity there is peace.

“I am appealing to President Tinubu for the de-anulment of June 12. Abiola must be recognized as one of our past Presidents. He died for our collective struggle.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be proactive in terms of securing the country and he must also work on reducing the pain that came with removal of subsidy.

Other speakers at the event include, Human Rights Activist,Barrister Tunji Abayomi,Dr.Kunle Abayomi, Dr.Kunle Salako,Dr. Gbenga Onayiga Otunba Dare Babarinsa,Mr.Bola Bolawole and Prof.Kolawole Raheem,Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Chief Gani Balogun.

Royal Father of the day,and the Alaguda of Aguda Kingdom,Oba Akeem Agbaosi restated the need to sustain the ideology of the organization, saying the OPC has made remarkable progress in sustaining the core values of democracy.