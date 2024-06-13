Democracy Day: Activists dent celebration with protest, say there is hunger in the land

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja , IBRAHIM QUADRI ,Lagos, TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Protesters on Wednesday stormed Ikeja Underbridge, Lagos to show displeasure against rising hunger in the country.

The protest which is tagged, #EndHunger protest, coincides with the Democracy Day celebration.

Some activists are currently gathered at the Ikeja under bridge to commence the

The activists are carrying banners with various inscriptions such as ‘This hunger is too much’, ‘President Tinubu, let the poor breathe’, and ‘Reverse anti-people policies’.

Armed police officers are stationed in strategic locations around the Ikeja underbridge to forestall break down of law and order.

On Tuesday, the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police had warned those planning to stage protests across the country to desist from such acts.

Similarly, Protesters under the Edo State Civil Society Organisation, on Wednesday, called on the Federal Government to put an end suffering of the masses, advising the need to formulate and advance policies that would better the lot of Nigerians.

One of the leaders of EDOSCO, Kola Edokpayi, who stated this at a protest/rally organised by the organisation in Benin, said they came out to vent their frustration over the state of the nation.

He said, ‘We totally reject this brand of democracy being practised in the country. This democracy is not for the people, it is against the people. We cannot continue to be silent in the midst of poverty, hardship and unemployment.

‘The reason why we are out today is to vent our frustration over the state of the nation. The masses are suffocating due to the iron grip of hunger, poverty and economic downturn under President Bola Tinubu.

‘We are saying that this country should be fixed so that we can avoid agitation for self-determination as witnessed in the South East, with people in that region saying they are not part of Nigeria.

‘Those piloting the affairs of the country have failed woefully. These people travel abroad and see how things work there unfortunately, they replicate what they see here.

‘We call on the government to end the suffering of the masses and institute policies that will better the lot of Nigerians.

‘The leaders know the solution. We want them to give us employment and create an enabling environment for investors to come into the country.

‘They must halt insecurity and fix power. Why are they increasing tariffs when the power supply is epileptic? The suffering must end so that the masses will stop agitating for their rights.”

Also, The Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) protested on Wednesday against bad governance and economic hardship in Nigeria as the country celebrates its 31st anniversary of Democracy Day.

Members of various pressure groups, advocacy, and human rights under the umbrella of the Osun Civil Societies Coalition embarked on a peaceful protest as part of the activities to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day.

The various groups who matched in solidarity from Aiyetoro, through Igbono, and ended under Olaiya Bridge were seen carrying different placards with various inscriptions, which includes subsidies for food and electricity, and declaration of a state of emergency on agriculture now, among others.

Speaking with journalists after the protest, the chairman of the coalition, Waheed Lawal, noted that Nigerians deserve the best and not what is being witnessed currently in the country.

According to Lawal, “the government should brace up to give us the best; they should bring the best out of them. The late MKO Abiola promised farewell to poverty 31 years ago; Tinubu promised renewed hope in 2023, but what are we experiencing today? Are we having renewed hope now? Nigerians elected you to work for them to make their lives more meaningful, and you should work hard to make this happen.”

However, Chairman of the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, CDHR, Osun State Chapter, Emmanuel Olowu, has called on the Federal Government to cut the cost of governance and declare a statement of emergency on agriculture.

He further opined for a single term for political office, stressing that a single term of four years is enough for politicians.

He said, “The Federal Government has to declare a state of emergency on agriculture and cut the cost of governance; without that, there is no where the Nigerian economy is going, and they should stop telling us that when they pay N265,000, it is going to lead to inflation. Senators are going home with about N30 million per month, and we are saying N265,000 or N60,000 is going to lead to inflation.

“A single term in office will be the best option; let them do their four years and carry their “wahala” and go. There has been no politician in Nigeria since 1999 to date who is a friend of Nigerians; none of them has ever reflected the interest of the Nigerian masses in their policy. It is therefore essential for Nigerians to see the political elites as our greatest enemy in this present democracy.”

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has adviced Nigerians at all levels to come together to promote accountability and transparency, by demanding more from their leaders and the institutions in the country.

The party who made this known in a Democracy Day speech by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, said Nigeria is yet to experience significant democratic progress which is vital in the growth of any nation.

Ishaq said Nigeria should be practising practical democracy which encourages political participation and freedom for all.

He said, “While we congratulate Nigerians on this achievement, we must also acknowledge that our democracy has not been as robust as we had hoped.

“Despite the return to civilian rule, we have not witnessed significant advancements in social democracy, and instead, we have seen a regression of civic rights and a deterioration of material wellbeing. It is a stark reminder that our democracy is still a work in progress.

“Furthermore, the last general elections serve as a stark reminder of the challenges we face in deepening our democracy. The monetization of the electoral process, lack of transparency, and disenfranchisement of voters have eroded the very foundation of our democracy. It is imperative that we take immediate action to address these issues and ensure that power truly resides with the people.

“In this regard, we call upon civil society organizations, professional associations, and community groups to rise up to the challenge. It is time for us to organize and mobilize the populace to demand better from our leaders and institutions. We must work together to reclaim our democracy and ensure that it serves the interests of all Nigerians.

“The PRP believes that a true democracy is one that is participatory, inclusive, and accountable. We urge all Nigerians to join hands in promoting a culture of transparency, accountability, and good governance. It is only by working together that we can build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, we are reminded of the sacrifices made by our heroes past and present who fought for our freedom and rights. We honor their memory by continuing to strive for a better Nigeria, where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

“Let us use this occasion to reflect on our past and look forward to a brighter future. We must work together to build a Nigeria that is truly democratic, where power is truly in the hands of the people.” Ishaq Concluded.

Abuja—Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged Organised Labour to settle for a national minimum wage that will not undermine the national economy and lead to mass retrenchment of workers.

Idris who appealed while declaring open the 2024 Synod of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday, emphasized the need for a realistic and sustainable wage system that balances workers’ needs with the country’s economic realities.

He acknowledged the government’s commitment to reviewing the minimum wage but cautioned against demands that could harm the economy.

Idris highlighted the government’s efforts to reduce the cost of living and increase Nigerians’ purchasing power through programs like the Presidential CNG initiative, which aims to cut transportation costs by 50%.

He said: “As I have repeatedly said, the Federal Government is not opposed to the increase of wages for Nigerian Workers but we keep on advocating for a realistic and sustainable wage system for the workers – a wage system that will not undermine the economy, lead to mass retrenchment of workers and jeopardize the welfare of about 200 million Nigerians.

“We want the Labour Unions to understand that the relief that Nigerians are expecting, and that they fully deserve, will not come only in the form of an increase in wages.

“It will also come as efforts to reduce the cost of living and to ensure that more money stays in the pockets of Nigerians. And this is where programs like the Presidential CNG initiative come in. By replacing or complementing petrol usage with CNG, that program alone will cut transportation costs by as much as 50 percent.”

The minister appealed to the clergy to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria’s renaissance and to pray for wisdom and guidance as the country navigates its current challenges.

“Indeed, the Church, throughout our nation’s history, has been a steadfast partner to the government in championing social causes and the provision of essential social services such as hospitals and schools, as well as the inculcation of values in our citizens.

“Even as we go through the temporary but necessary hardship, the President is not resting on his oars. He is determined to ensure that as many relief and palliative measures as possible are rolled out for the benefit of every segment of the Nigerian population.

“Now, this is where you, as Clergy, as deeply respected religious leaders and influential voices, come in. As a Government, we need your support, your advice, and your feedback.

“Very importantly also we need you to be aware of the efforts being made, and the challenges being faced, so that you can help us communicate these to your congregations and the general public.”

Noting that President Tinubu stepped into power at the most challenging time for Nigeria, Idris said that the president is working assiduously to ensure sustainable development across the country.

He said: “There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that Mr. President stepped up with a great sense of courage and responsibility. In the last year he has been implementing crucial and comprehensive reforms aimed at steering our country back onto the path of growth, prosperity, and sustainable development.

“President Tinubu has never shied away from acknowledging the reality of these pains. In his Democracy Day address delivered to the nation just this morning, President Tinubu summed it up very aptly: “The reforms we have initiated are intended to create a stronger, better foundation for future growth.

“There is no doubt the reforms have occasioned hardship. Yet, they are necessary repairs required to fix the economy over the long run so that everyone has access to economic opportunity, fair pay, and compensation for his endeavour and labour.”

“Indeed, as a nation, we are enduring short-term sacrifice, for long-term benefits. We are inspired by the bigger picture of a Nigeria where no one is left behind.”

He hinted that his Ministry would collaborate with the clergymen in the implementation of the national orientation programme, the National Values Charter.

“Let me, therefore, say that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation will very enthusiastically collaborate with the Charismatic Bishops Conference as we implement our flagship national orientation programme, the National Values Charter, which seeks to ingrain enduring values and morals in the hearts and minds of our citizens”, he said.

He stressed that president Tinubu has availed himself creditably in the implementation of the goals of his Renewed Hope Agenda as Nigerians have continued to witness incremental successes in the various sectors of our economy.

“The President has worked very hard to stabilize the economy through the withdrawal of an unsustainable fuel subsidy and the unification of the Foreign Exchange market, as pivotal steps towards redirecting funds to critical sectors like healthcare, education, and infrastructure”, he said.

Earlier, the National President of the Charismatic Bishop Conference, Arch-Bishop Leonard Bature Kawas, pledged the unalloyed loyalty and support to the administration of President Tinubu, stressing that they would continue to partner with the government to achieve its vision for Nigeria.

He clarified that they invited the Minister, who is a Muslim, to declare their conference open, because they see in him a detribalized Nigerian who harbours no religious differences.

Arch-Bishop Kawas said the conference is being attended by bishops from the 36 states of the federation and 21 countries.

Meanwhile, Organised Labour has rejected President Bola Tinubu’s claims that an agreement has been reached on new national minimum wages in his nationwide broadcast to make Democracy Day.

Tinubu had claimed that a consensus had been reached on the long-debated new minimum wage between the Federal Government and organised labour.

In his national broadcast to mark the 2024 Democracy Day in Abuja on Wednesday, Tinubu revealed that an executive bill will soon be sent to the National Assembly to formalise the new minimum wage agreement.

The President emphasised that his administration chose a democratic approach over dictatorship in addressing the demands of labour unions.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the acting President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, said there was no agreement reached by the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage at the time negotiations ended on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Adeyanju stated that rather, two figures such as N250,000 from Organised Labour and N62,000 from the government and Organised Private Sector, were arrived at and ought to have been submitted to the President.

The labour leader asserted that anything to the contrary was not only doctored but won’t be accepted by Labour.

The statement reads, “The NLC would have expected that the advisers of the President would have told him that we neither reached any agreement with the federal government and the employers on the base figure for a National Minimum Wage nor on its other components.

“Our demand still remains N250,000, (two hundred and fifty thousand Naira) only and we have not been given any compelling reasons to change this position which we consider a great concession by Nigerian workers during the tripartite negotiation process.

“We are therefore surprised at the submission of Mr. President over a supposed agreement. We believe that he may have been misled into believing that there was an agreement with the NLC and TUC. There was none and it is important that we let the President, Nigerians and other national stakeholders understand this immediately to avoid a mix-up in the ongoing conversation around the national minimum wage.”

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that the state Government made plans for a N70,000 minimum wage three years ago when the telltale signs began to show that the economy was going in the wrong direction.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki stated this on Wednesday when the Editorial Board of Tell Magazine presented him with the Award for Exceptional Courage in Leadership, in Benin City on Tuesday.

He said that the state made the plans for the increase in minimum wage when he started raising the alarm on the excessive borrowings by the Federal Government to meet its statutory obligations.

According to him, ‘We can pay the N70,000 minimum wage because we planned in the last three years because we knew a day like this would come.

‘Thank God that we have been vindicated today, as our sincerity has helped us prevail over every situation. We see prospects for a better economy and transparent government in Edo State because of the institutional reforms we have introduced to better manage the State.’

He continued: ‘We have always prevailed because the majority of Edo people understand appreciate and endorse what our government has done. This has been the reason for the courage with which we have tackled any problem we faced along the way.’

Noting that the state was on a steady growth trajectory, he said, ‘For the next few months that are left for our administration, we will finish strong. We will finish all that we have started. This week, I will set up my transition team that will aggregate and document for the next administration all our achievements, projects and undertakings for our administration.’

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng