Demands, opinions of Osun residents make up Oyetola’s policies– Gov’s aide

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has been described as a people-oriented one as its policies and programmes are based on the needs and demands of the residents.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, on Sunday reiterated the present administration’s commitment to listening to the populace.

Oyintiloye made the remarks during an Engagement meeting with the members of Black Smith Welder Iron Benders and Metals Technician Association of Nigeria, Osun Chapter, in Osogbo.

He said the government always places wellbeing of the populace ahead of other considerations during planning and execution stages of its policies and programmes.

Oyintiloye noted that the governor’s drive is tailored towards bridging the gaps between government and the people, thereby creating a platform for getting feedback for effective policy formulation through Civic engagement.

He added that the present administration believed in a government whose affair is run in tandem with the tenets and opinions of the masses.

The Special Adviser said the people would continue to remain the critical stakeholder and driving force in the state governance system.

He stressed that the institution of Civic Engagement was a framework aimed at engendering participatory and inclusive governance.

Oyintiloye said through this, popular feedbacks that would stimulate better policy outputs, which could have direct positive impacts on the people are brought to the policy formulation cycle.

He said, “Oyetola- led administration, have been placing an absolute premium on the masses as all policies and programs in education, infrastructure, health, security and human capacity building, among others are an offshoot of people’s demands and yearnings.

“The life-changing policies and programmes made so far in this administration are not unconnected to our series of assessments of people’s needs through the platform of ‘thank you tour’ review of DFID Citizens Based Assessment Report and the ongoing civic engagement initiative taken to the doorstep of the people at the grassroots.

“As a government, we will continue to adopt a system theory approach in our policy formulation which in its cyclic form.

“This will allow people to give input into the system and get better policy outputs that could have positive impacts on their lives.”

He, however, urged all and sundry to continue giving their support to the people-centred administration of Oyetola in the state for it to continue to meet their needs.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the association, Mr Gabriel Obidokun, commended the state government on its various developmental projects across the state and unique approach to governance through engagement with the people.

Obidokun, who also commended the Civic engagement centre for it’s outreach programmes to all social stratas in the state, pledged the association’s support to the governor.

He said the peaceful and friendly business environment provided by the state government was one of the many reasons members of the association would continue to uphold its support for the governor.

In another development,The Osun Council of Obas, on Thursday paid an inspection visit to the Olaiya Flyover in Osogbo where they described it as a facelift and transformation to the state capital.

The monarchs who rose from their monthly council of Obas meeting to collectively visit the newly completed project showered encomiums on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, scoring the flyover high.

Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers, the Eburu of Iba, Oba (Prof.) Adekunle Adeogun appreciated the Governor for coming up with the initiative to build a modern flyover in the State capital.

This is as he charged residents of the state to ensure that Governor Oyetola returns for a second term.

Oba Adeogun stated that the Governor in his first term had been tested and has proven to all that he can be trusted with their votes for a second term.

“What else can we say, this is marvelous in our eyes, this is indeed a modern bridge that is befitting of any modern city in any part of the world. We are proud and excited to have this in our state, we must ensure that Governor Oyetola returns for a second term for the good work to continue,” he said.

Also speaking, the Olojudo of Ido Osun, Oba Dr. Architect Aderemi Adedapo Saporoyo 1, said he has always been proud of Governor Oyetola because he is a man who knows what to do at the right time, noting that the bridge has indeed added beauty to the state capital.

He said, “I have been the traditional ruler of Ido-Osun for the past 17 years but has never witness such great and encouraging project like this, the Olaiya Flyover is indeed marvelous and it is something we are proud of as a people”.

In his remarks, the Oba Ajalaye of Ipetu ijasa, Oba Agunbide Oke Adeleke, (Agubiade 111) described the State helmsman as a visionary leader, who always deliver on its promises to the people of the State.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Oluremi Omawaiye thanked the Council of Oba’s for the surprise visitation to iconic bridge, assuring that all the new roads embarked upon for construction or reabilitation by Governor Oyetola will be completed while maintenance of roads will not be left out.