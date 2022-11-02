Delta to issue white paper on Evwreni crisis

Delta Government, on Tuesday, said it would issue a white paper on the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the intra communal conflict in Evwreni town, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Works in charge of Highways and Urban Roads, Mr. Noel Omodon disclosed this while briefing journalists on some of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro at Government House, Asaba.

Mr. Omodon pointed out that the state Exco had adopted a lot of recommendations put forward by the Panel, adding that some adjustments were alsor made by the Exco, even as he said the white paper would restore lasting peace in Evwreni town.

“Exco considered the government white paper on the report of the Judiciary Panel of lnquiry into the intra-communal crisis in Evwreni, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

“We have adopted a lot of recommendations and, also made some adjustments going forward and the report would soon be made public,” the Commissioner added.

It would be recalled that the Judicial Panel of Inquiry which was inaugurated on October 20, 2021 by the state government following the crisis that led to a number of deaths, massive destruction of property and displacement of persons, submitted its report on March 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Omodon said following hike in prices of goods and services, there was upward review of the cost of some ongoing projects in the state while new projects in the road sector were approved.

According to him, Exco approved the construction of Ededhe Road in Otor-Igho, Isoko North; construction of Orogun bye pass road in Ughelli North and upward review of Olorogun Kuti Avenue in Owa-Alero, Ika North-East as well as upward review of an expansion of Old Lagos bye pass, Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

Others, he said, included upward review of the contract for the second phase of the Madonna College Road, Asaba; construction of Otewe/Ochuko/Ovwian Street, off James Ovie Street, Okuokokor in Okpe Local Government Area and construction of Jaret, Kano and Okocha Street, off Dennis Osadebey Way, Asaba in Oshimili South Local Government Area.

Mr. Omodon stated that Exco also gave approval for the construction of Town Planning Road and its adjoining streets in the GRA phase five, Asaba, adding that the 6.7 Ejeme-Aniogor to Obidigbo and the Ogunu Community main road from Agoro Layout were equally approved by Exco for construction.

“A lot of ongoing physical projects were considered. There were lots of request for reviews as a result of fluctuations in prices.

“Exco approved the construction of Ededhe Road in Otor-Igho, Isoko North Local Government Area and construction of Orogun bye pass Road in Orogun town as well upward review of Olorogun Kuti Avenue in Owa-Alero, Ika North East.

“We approved the construction of Ejeme Aniogor/Obidigbo/Ekuku-Agbor Road in Aniocha South Local Government Area. It is an 8.5km road but in this first phase, we will take about 6.7km from Ejeme-Aniogor to Obidigbo,” he said.

The Commissioner said the vision of the state government was to complete all ongoing projects, emphasising that there would be zero tolerance for project abandonment.

He, therefore, lauded Deltans for their sustained support to the Okowa led administration in the state, promising that the politics of 2023 would not derail the Stronger Delta Vision.