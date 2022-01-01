Champion Newspapers Limited
Delta police neutralise hoodlums on a shooting spree.

By Editor
BH Patience Ogbo
Police operatives attached to the Delta State police command have engaged a gang of armed robbers who were allegedly shooting and robbing residents of the ststs.
It was gathered that  at about 10. 05pm ,on December 30th, the  command received information  that dare devil armed hoodlums were firing intense gunshots at Morfor motor garage in Udu LGA and  in the process shot three (3) persons dead.
DSP Edafe Bright the spokesperson for the Delta State police command said ” The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Ari Muhammed Ali directed the Dpo Ovwian Aladja  to go after the hoodlums. The hoodlums on sighting the police escaped towards Udu-Otokutu expressway  in a red mercury mariner  jeep with reg no. Abuja KWL 895 RQ but  on getting  to Igbeki in Ovwian Aladja  they again attempted to attack one chief (name withheld) unknown to them that the chief had a team of Special protection unit (SPU) Operatives escorting him.  However  on noticing the presence of the SPU operatives, the hoodlums numbering about four (4)  diverted to a street in Igbeki Udu. The  combined team of SPU Operatives and Ovwian Aladja Patrol teams led by the DPO Ovwian Aladja Division went after the hoodlums. The hoodlums engaged the police teams in a gun duel and in the ensuing shootout, two of the armed robbers sustained gunshot injuries while the other members of the gang escaped into the bush.
The injured suspects were taken to the hospital but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. One AK 47 rifle with breech no. 148399, one magazine loaded with eleven rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, three cut-to-size locally made guns were recovered. One Red Mercury Mariner  Jeep with reg no. Abuja KWL 895 RQ which is the operational vehicle of the hoodlums was also recovered.  Manhunt for the  fleeing suspects is ongoing”.
