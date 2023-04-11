Delta Guber Race: Oborevwori won the election properly, Says Ogboru

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) , in Delta State, in the just concluded 2023 general elections, Chief Great Ogboru, Monday, offered reasons why he congratulated Rt. Hon Sherrif Oborevwori, saying he was convinced that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) won the March 18 Governorship Election.

Interacting with newsmen at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Chief Ogboru, who clocked 65 years old, Monday, April 10th, 2023, described insinuations that he was bought over by the PDP, as false, reiterating that he was one of the few people that could not be induced with money in any cirmcumstance.

In his words; “If anybody was making that insinuation, they are wrong; when we went to the elections, the PDP approached us and as a matter of facts, they came and approached us that we should step down and I said no, it should be the reverse, your candidate should step down and endorse me.

“After few weeks, we met with the state governor and in that meeting we agreed that one of us should win that election and that if Sheriff won, Great Ogboru that win and if Great Ogboru won, it is Sheriff that won.

“So to that extent, l have to congratulate him and be part of the celebration, but in any case it was not pre planned because it was not to be so and without any apology we have to congratulate him because we did not win that election.

“The issues of apathy, violence, voters inducement and intimidation are not issues to be adjudicated upon in the court, these are realities, and if you are not able to change it because the law did not permit you to do so, you must accept the outcome.

“There are no contradictions to the facts that the elections were marred with shortcomings, but it did not take the fact that somebody won the election as it were.We accept that report and we are standing by it.

“I have no words for other constants, they have their own party and l have my own party, the decision we took was not a decision l took by myself but it was after due consultation with members of our cacus, very senior members of our party and it was not a personal decision.

“They would have to come to the conclusion themselves and by the time they realized as l have realized that it is not going to be easy, it is going to be impossible for that matter to prove some of the allegations levied against the election.

“They would come to the inevitable conclusion that they will not question the outcome. In any case, it is a process, let them go to court, they have their grievances, let them go to court and do what they think is the best.

“We stand by our own judgement, confirmation that Sheriff Oborevwori won the election properly.”