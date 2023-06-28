Delta government to demolish structures on waterways

From Barry Agbanigbi – Asaba

The Delta state Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday said his dangling slag hammer may dangle on any resident who shuns government’s directive on demolition of structure particularly on natural water in Warri and Uvwie local government areas of the state.

Governor Obovrevwori spoke at an interactive section with the journalists shortly after inspecting phases i and ii of the storm water drainage project being executed by the Warri Uvwie and environs development agency (WUEDA).

He directed the permanent secretaries in the ministries of housing and works to liaise with the ministry of lands and surveys to ensure sanity prevails on waterways in the state.

According to him the structures were impended on the effective execution of the state government flood control projects in the areas reiterating that the such structure must be brought down to allow for free flow of water.

While frowning at the attitude of people who built on natural waterways the governor urged residents of the state not to build on water channels to avert the danger of flooding. “We started the inspection with Phase II of the storm water drainage project being handled by CCECC. They (the company) have five catchment areas. We have looked at their works and realized that they have done very well.

They have some obstacles and we also looked at what is causing the obstacles and got to know that there are some buildings on natural waterways which is causing obstructions and slowing down the spate of work being done by the contracting firms.

“We have also assured them (the contractors) that all the buildings on water ways both in phase I and II will be brought down by the state government to enable them finish their works seamlessly.

Consequently I have directed the Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry of Housing and Works to liaise with the Ministry of Lands and Surveys to see how those buildings on waterways can be brought down to enable the construction firm have unfettered access to do their work.