Delta Fuel & Lubricants Partners 9mobile to Drive Hi-Speed Purchase and Win

Renowned automotive brand, and a trusted name in the lubricants industry, Delta Fuel & Lubricants Petro-Chemical Company has announced a partnership with 9mobile, to reward customers who purchase its Hi-Speed automotive lubricants. Under the partnership customers who purchase the 4-litre Hi-Speed engine oil product will get a free recharge card of up to N5,000 airtime value. The recharge card is enclosed in every 4-litre gallon of engine oil and can be retrieved after decanting the engine oil from the container. The card can be loaded on any 9mobile line to make calls to all networks, for text messaging and for data subscription and can enjoy 9 times the value on the recharge card by dialing *991*1*rechargePIN#.

Speaking during the company’s visit to 9mobile to firm up the partnership, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Delta Fuel & Lubricants, Chika Omabuike, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating “Our partnership with 9mobile is one which speaks to an innovative synergy between the Petro-Chemical and the telecommunications industries, towards revolutionizing how technology integrates into everyday life.”

Director, Products Innovation and Business Development at 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo said, “We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership presents. Collaborating with Delta Fuel & Lubricants aligns with our commitment to continuously deliver value-adding solutions and services to our customers and to reach them through various touch points in their everyday lives.”

“It is our firm belief that this partnership would be mutually beneficial to both brands as we cooperate to satisfy the automotive maintenance and telecom needs of our esteemed customers,” Okonkwo added.

Both companies look forward to a fruitful and successful partnership, leveraging their strengths to develop pioneering solutions that will enhance the lives of consumers through technology and telecommunications.

The free recharge offer will be available while stocks last. Customers are encouraged to purchase the 4-litre bottle of the Hi-Speed engine oil from Delta Fuel and Lubricants and get rewarded with free 9mobile recharge card.