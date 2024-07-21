Delta Council Poll: New beginning for Warri North as Ashima wins

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Koko

If there was any misgiving about the popularity and broad based support for Mr. Festus Ashima to emerge Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, the atmosphere that characterised the July 13, 2024 council election in the area dispelled any doubt.

As early as 6:00 am on that day, political associates, party faithful, friends and well-wishers had gathered in large numbers for the exercise scheduled to commence two hours later.

The entire leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) turned out for the election. To the credit of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), by 8:00am, all the materials billed for the exercise as well as officials were already in place in all the wards of Warri North Council.

The election proved to be a resounding success in the organization and turn out as voters came out en masse in an orderly, peaceful and rancour-free atmosphere to exercise their civic responsibility.

Hawkers made brisk sales of bottled and sachet water; soft drinks; and assortment of beverages. Not even the rain could deter the voters as they kept trooping out in their numbers. It was a carnival like environment as the banners and posters of various sizes with different slogans by the candidates provided an ambience of serenity on the lovely streets of the riverside town of Koko, the administrative headquarters of the local government and other towns.

In a brief chat with journalists, Hon. (Evang) Michael Diden, National Coordinator, Delta Political Vanguard, described Ashima as a man of destiny and bridge builder.

Evangelist Diden said: “He is a humble, amiable, intelligent, and very focused young man.”

Also speaking, Hon. Fred Martins, a member of the Delta State House of Assembly representing Warri North Constituency, noted that Hon. Ashima represents the new generation of patriotic Warri North indigenes, affirming:

“Festus Ashima will, no doubt, introduce elegance, creativity, uncommon courage and forthrightness to the administration of the local government”.

Although several political parties fielded candidates for the poll, it was a straight contest between Hon. Ashima of the PDP and Chief Samson Omaluli of the All Progressives Congress (APC ). It however turned out to be a no-contest as Ashima’s support was overwhelming.

Preparatory to the election, the two major candidates embarked on intensive campaigns. Evidently, the PDP and its candidate showed greater commitment during the campaign as they reached every Ward in the council.

The PDP candidate went further to undertake a door-to-door campaign in all the communities. His strategy was intensive and far reaching and he proved to be a very effective communicator, outlining his programmes to the people of the local government. This clearly paid off in the decisive victory.

Going by the large turnout of people at all the campaign rallies, it was clear that the PDP candidate was primed for a resounding victory. At every Ward campaign rally, the crowd that came to hear him was impressive.

It was no surprise that when D-day eventually came on July 13, 2024, Hon. Ashima was the choice of the people of Warri North as they all came out in large numbers to the polling centres to cast their votes for him.

When the results were released by the returning officer for the Council, Mr. John Imilah, the PDP flag bearer emerged victorious, beating his opponent resoundingly with 18,128 votes while gis APC opponent scored a paltry 600 votes.

The news of the results triggered jubilation in the entire local government area.

Hon. Ashima’s landslide victory, is no doubt, a clear indication of his popularity and acceptance by majority of the people of Warri North.

Following his victory, messages of congratulations by solidarity groups, communities, various youth organizations, well-wishers, political associates and other stakeholders

have been pouring in congratulating the new chairman.

Going by the tone and content of the messages, this is certainly the beginning of a new era for the development and progress of the local government area.

