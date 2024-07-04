Delta Assembly considers bill to prohibit human trafficking

The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday considered a bill for a law to prohibit human trafficking in the state.

The bill, which is being sponsored by the State Executive, was presented for second reading at plenary in Asaba.

Leading the debate, the Majority Leader, Mr Emeka Nwaobi (PDP-Aniocha North), says the proposed law seeks to protect victims of human trafficking as well as help them get justice.

Nwaobi said the bill, made up of 10 parts and 50 clauses, would also seek to criminalise the act of human trafficking in Delta.

”It is heart-breaking to note that human trafficking has been on the increase in recent years. We will ensure that we put a stop to it in Delta,” he said.

He explained that the bill, becoming law, would ensure the establishment of an inter-agency taskforce to collaborate with sister states to fight the human trafficking menace.

According to him, the inter-agency taskforce will be chaired by the Attorney-General of the state.

Mrs Bridget Anyafulu (PDP-Oshimili South) commended the state executive for taking a bold step to check human trafficking via the bill.

According to her, 920 persons were trafficked between 2014 and 2022 in the state.

”Globally, over 21 million people are victims of human trafficking and 78 per cent of them are women and girls,” she said.

The Chief Whip, Mr Perkins Umukoro (PDP-Sapele) noted that the establishment of the taskforce would help in arresting the situation.

Mr Fetus Okoh, (PDP-Ika South), describing the bill as timely and germane, noted that human trafficking had become modern slavery and a trend to be checked.

Similarly, Mr Oboro Preyor (PDP-Bomadi) noted that the bill, when passed and given a legal framework, would correct the deficiencies of the already established taskforce.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Arthur Akpowowo (PDP-Ethiope East) said human trafficking had been for ages but now with a modern twist of organ harvesting.

Commending the initiative and identifying some states that had successfully passed the bill, Mrs Marilyn Okowa-Daramola (PDP-Ika North-East) urged her colleagues to support the bill’s speedy passage.

Consequently, the second reading of the bill was adopted by the lawmakers through a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Dennis Guwor.

The speaker also referred it to the House Committee on Housing, Women Affairs, Girl Child and Humanitarian Services for scrutiny. (NAN)