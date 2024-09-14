Delightful atmosphere soars at Lagos 2024 National Women Conference

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Despite the harsh economic conditions prevalent in the country, the atmosphere in Lagos State at a two-day national women conference was saturated with delight, pomp and funfair.

Aside a relax mood to unwind with music and dance, it was also an empowerment programme geared towards enriching the women with knowledge and skills to excel as self-dependent personalities.

The objective of the annual conference is to address various challenges facing women, empowering and supporting them to become independent while realizing their full potentials.

Colourful display of ‘aso ebi’ by different groups was a scenery to behold at Eko Hotels, Lagos. Hajiya Aishatu Ibrahim, the representative of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule was highly moved to the point, she confessed to the admiration of all the participants. “This is the largest gathering of women I have ever seen.”

As a way of encouraging other women and also add glamour to the programme, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on SDG, Mrs Adejoke Orelope Adefulire who was one time a Deputy Governor of the State emerged as the inspirational woman of the year.

The annual event is usually organized by Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO and the First Lady of Lagos, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu is the chairman and convener of the 24th edition.

With the theme, ‘Soar Beyond Boundaries…enrich communities,’ was designed for the women to enrich the communities they belong towards breaking barriers on gender imbalance in the society.

To kick start the event, there was a pre-conferemce press briefing which was followed by Awareness Walk that took place in Badagry on Tuesday 3rd, September. The Walk was themed: “WOMEN RISING TOGETHER.”

Speaking as a guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the Conference on 10th September, the Govenor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno said that it is expedient to factor women into the process of governance to ensure quick, positive and visible results.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi said that the women’s conference is not just an ordinary one but a confluence of cerebral minds that is forging ideas to expand the frontiers of development especially at the home front.

“This platform has added more value to the policy of women Inclusion and other gender friendly initiatives of the government and I am sure if their effort is well harnessed women can deploy their full potential to achieve greatness.

To demonstrate the mood of the participants, she noted, “There is nothing strange about our challenges as a nation we are just going through a phase which shall soon become history, what matters is the determination to forge ahead and to encourage to take the right decision even when they initially seem unpalatable.”

“This conference hold a great promise for Nigeria and my belief is that with gender equality, we can achieve more for our people, break more glass ceilings and work towards a more gender friendly governance.”

The Chief Host Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State promised that his administration will continue to provide templates that will empower women and make them more relevant in all spheres of government.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that his administration is committed to serve Lagosians better and will create more opportunities for women, youths and businesses where everyone can live their full potential in line with the THEMES+ developmental agenda of the government.

The Governor who solicited for continued support for President Tinubu as he steers the nation towards a promise land, charged the participants to take advantage of the conference to make positive change in their lives as they shape the future of their communities with a sense of hope and engagements.

In her welcome address, Sanwo-Olu’s wife urged women to be selfless and push beyond boundaries. She said that women make invaluable contributions across various sectors, and their influence is paramount in shaping a progressive and equitable world, so, priority must be accorded to their wellbeing.

According to her, “The objective of this annual conference is to frontally address various challenges facing women, empowering and supporting them to become independent while realizing their full potentials especially as women play crucial roles in modern society, serving as bedrock of homes, families, organisations and communities.”

Sanwo-Olu added that in the last five years, the committee has impacted positively in the life of the identified vulnerable and still working to engender change and positivism among women in the state.

At the second day, September 11, Nasarawa State Governor, Mr Abdullahi Sule was hand charging the women not to allow religion and cultural barriers debar them from attaining greatness in their various endeavours.

The Governor who was represented by his Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aishatu Ibrahim said that the convocation of the conference depicts the collective commitment to foster regional integration and it is a way to complement the effort of Lagos state government to fast track development and improve the wellbeing of Lagosians.

He said in view of the challenging social and economic conditions Nigerians are currently going through, the theme of this year’s conference is apt and timely.

“It is pertinent to state that women constitute significant segments of our population and perform a unique and indispensable role in ensuring the growth and development of our society. The reproduction, survival and continuity of the human rest solely on women who have increasingly exhibited remarkable capacity and resilient in social, economic and political transformation, agricultural production, food processing and particularly of the wellbeing of their family and the society at large.

“Regrettably, negative cultural and religious considerations have over the years affected our gender, resulting to avoidable discrimination against women which has become apparent in all spheres of social living. This situation often creates inadequate access to opportunities for women to develop their innate ability and potential in order to contribute to the economic growth and of the society.

“Similarly, women have over the years proved to be catalyst of progressive change not only within the conventional corridors of powers and governance, but across all other human endeavours.”

He said the event will serve as impetus to allow women to be abreast of the policies and programmes of their spouses at various levels of government and provide the needed opportunities to offer constructive advice, feedback, support, contributions to facilitate good governance in the interest of the citizens.

Also at the second day, the host Governor, Sanwo-Olu who was visibly elated charged women to take their rightful positions in the society, be creative and more productive to provide for themselves towards growing the economy and better the lots of the families.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos is using the umbrella of COWLSO to train and retrain the women and continue to provide a platform for the women for their voice to be heard.

“You must be able to learn a skill, have a trade, there must be something that you can do differently as a woman. There must be one knowledge, innovation and idea that you must continue to birth every time and that is what conferences like this will help you to put up those thoughts and reshape your thinking capacity.”

“COWLSO has over the years been the sounding board that we as a government has continued to lend our support to. Year on year, COWLSO always challenged us even in strategic development areas, we have seen them transformed schools, renovate primary health institutions, help learning the environment in our schools, built old people’s homes, and pass on training development. We want to thank them for their support, these are what we in government are meant to do.

“Learning is a lifelong process and we cannot but continue to learn, the pursuit of knowledge and skills and personal development in our view. We will continue to make sure that you are adaptable and receptive to the needs of your family, community and the society.”

In her closing remarks, the Lagos First Lady urged women to come into the political space and be part of decision making positions to further strengthen their status in the society.

Dr Sanwo-Olu maintained that it is imperative for women to desist from exhibiting affluency and ensure they give back to their respective communities and ensure that the focus of COWLSO which harped on how to impact on the lives of the people remains relevant and effective in addressing the evolving needs.

She said “Let us carry home this lesson, embrace modesty, prioritise your needs over wants lead by example in your community, practice prudent in spending, mentor next generation, instil in your children the values of hard work, resourceful and sustainability.”

To deepen the atmosphere of delight and merriments, the 2024 Conference came to a climax with a gala night. Strategically invited as a guest of honour to spice up the programme was the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke. Indeed, with enabling environment and rightful positioning, women can be made to soar, as was depicted in COWLSO’s show.