Delegates conference: 49 affiliates to elect NLC leaders Tuesday

By AKOR SYLVESTER,- Abuja

As the Ayuba Wabba led Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) comes to an end next week, the 49 affiliates of the congress across the country would, on Tuesday next week, elect new leaders of the congress that would pilot the affairs of the workers Union for the next four years.

The 13 Quadrennial National Delegates Congress of NLC with the theme “Building People’s Power, National Unity and Quest for a New Social Contract, scheduled to hold in Abuja Tuesday, would usher in new leadership of the congress by consensus.

Addressing a pre-conference briefing by the Preparatory Committee in Abuja yesterday, the chairman of the committee, Babatunde Alatunde said the decision to adopt consensus was to display the unity, love and oneness that exist amongst the workers, while urging other unions to emulate the step.

He said the issue of consensus was not new to the congress, saying the congress is mostly concerned with credible leaders that would take the workers union to its pride of place.

The committee chairman, who commended the outgoing leaders for always protecting the interest of Nigerian workers, assured that the delegates conference would elect another sect of leaders that would continue from where they stopped.

He said part of the preparation for the conference would be the commissioning of the NLC Hassan Sunmonu Court, scheduled to hold on Monday, 6th February, 2023 in Abuja.

The committee chairman said all security measures have been put in place to ensure the success of the conference, while commending the efforts of the media in promoting the activities of the congress.