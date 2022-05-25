Dei-Dei mayhem: FCTA raids Jiwa forests, arrests over 15 suspects

Favour Ishember, Abuja

following the bloody clash at Dei-Dei, resulting into loss of lives, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday commenced intensive raiding of all the forests around Jiwa, Dei-Dei and it’s environs and arresting over 15 suspects.

A week after the mayhem, residents of Dei-Dei and the surrounding communities still live in an atmosphere of uncertainty, afraid that the miscreants who hibernate in the nearby forests could launch further attacks.

The Forests in these communities are said to be notorious hideouts from where miscreants were reportedly recruited to unleash mayhem in the areas.

The Sarkin Jiwa, HRH Alhaji Idris Musa who endorsed the raid, also confirmed the allegations that the forests harbour criminal elements who disturb the peace of the communities.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah said the operation was necessitated by public outcry against the activities of scavengers, popularly known as Baban Bolas.

Attah noted that while residents confirmed the involvement of the scavengers in the Dei-Dei crisis, it has been also established that a lot of notorious crimes were traceable to them.

He bemoaned a situation where scavengers are often found to be moving around with dangerous weapons and attacking innocent residents.

According to him, the operation will be extended to other places where these criminal elements, to guarantee maximum safety and security for all residents.

Attah added that FCTA had no plans to stop legitimate business of waste collection and recycling, but have the responsibility to tackle the crimes and criminals operating under anu guise.

” We got intensive complaints about insecurity around Jiwa axis and communities that have come under attacks by people believed to be baban bolas. This areas is also notorious as it was the place where two police officers were ambushed and their rifles were also taken away, before they were later recovered.

” This is why we have to come out today under the directives of the FCT Minister, to clean all the dangerous forests where these people are taking shelter and wreaking havoc on the residents. We have arrested over 15 persons.

” Waste collection and recycling are not crimes, but the crimes associated with Baban Bolas, is what we will not fold our hands and watch”, Attah noted.

Also, a man who works in Kagini Community, Chidiebere Nwajiuba, with a heavy heart confirmed the notoriety of the scavengers in the area, saying that he had falling victim several times.

He alleged that his car had been vandalised , while buildings under construction in his site within the same area were attacked and all iron stolen by the scavengers.

Nwajiuba also affairmed the claims that scavengers were involved in the crisis that rocked Dei-Dei and it’s environs last week.