Defence Minister urges women to be agent of change in their communities

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has called on women to become agents of change in their communities and society at large.

The Minister made the call when he received delegation of National Female Students Association led by

Comrade Choice Uchenna Enebeli at Ship House, Abuja.

“Women have always been the backbone of the society adding that it is time for them to harness the incredible power and potential that lies within each and every one of them,” he said.

While commending the Association efforts, he encouraged them to harness their power and potential to drive positive change.

The Minister praised the Association’s upcoming programs aimed at empowering female students with knowledge and skills for academic and career excellence.

He urged them to make the program all-encompassing, with a national scope.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation,Comrade Choice Uchenna Enebeli said that, the purpose of their visit is to create awareness on their upcoming programs designed to equip female students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their academic pursuits and career development.

Comrade Choice said that the goal of National Female Students Association of Nigeria is to harness the power of young women to build a better Nigeria that is prosperous and peaceful inorder to achieve the vision and create a lasting legacy for generations to come.