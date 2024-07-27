Defence Minister urges calm and caution over planned protest

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has called on Nigerians to remain calm and ignore the planned national protest scheduled for next week.

The Minister in a statement signed by the Director Information and Public Relations of the ministry, Henshaw Ogubike noted that the planned protest is being planned by faceless people as against previous protests where those behind them were well known.

“The persons behind the protest, the sponsors and their facilitators, are not known. Who is the masquerade behind the so-called protesters? We need to know. This is strange and ominous that they are unknown,” he said.

Accordingly, the Minister called on the organisers of the protest to come out of their closet and dialogue with the government.

Dr. Matawalle reassured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, is open to dialogue and called on the leaders of the proposed protest to come forward and engage in meaningful discussions.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government is committed to dialogue and finding amicable solutions to the challenges we face. This commitment is evident in the peaceful resolution the government reached with the Organised Labour on minimum wage,” he stated.

The Honorable Minister warned of the potential dangers associated with the planned protest, noting that it could be hijacked by mischievous individuals and hoodlums seeking to cause havoc and disunity among Nigerians. “We must be vigilant and not allow those with malicious intentions to disrupt our peace and unity,” he added.

“Those moving to unleash the Kenyan episode on Nigeria should look back and examine the consequences for Kenya. That experience should have no place in Nigeria because it will set us back instead of moving forward,” he said.

He reminded the planners and sponsors of the protests that their plans should not be drawn with a view to thwarting the effort of the Nigerian state to protect citizens from violence and to impose law and order, as such would be counterproductive and unacceptable.

“Let it also be clear that while our laws and international law allow peaceful protest, assembly and association, it does not legitimize violence and destruction. And no democracy will allow its citizens to be threatened by either internal or external aggression.

“Protests are constitutional rights; violence in the name of protest is a crime. There are clear provisions against crime in Nigeria as they are under international law. Both our laws and other international conventions are clear on the legality of restricting violent assembly and enforcing the law to protect the right of others, to ensure national security, and to guarantee public safety and public order.

Dr. Matawalle called for collective responsibility in maintaining national peace and unity, urging all Nigerians to reject any action that could lead to instability. “Let us work together to build a stronger and more united Nigeria. Dialogue and peaceful engagement are the best ways to address our concerns,” he said.

The Minister reiterated government’s readiness to listen to and address the concerns of all Nigerians through constructive engagement and dialogue. “The government is in place to serve and protect the interests of every Nigerian. Let us choose the path of peace and progress,” Dr. Matawalle implored.