Defence minister lauds military over fight against insurgency, others

Defence minister Mohammed Badaru has commended the efforts of the Nigeria military in the ongoing fight against insurgency, banditary and other forms of security challenges currently confronting the nation.

Badaru made the commendation on Monday at the ongoing Defence Week for the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, near Jos.

The minister presented a paper titled ”Industrialisation, energy security and climate change: Implications for national security.”

The minister, represented by Dr Abubakar Kana, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said that the military had put in serious efforts and commitment towards tackling the myriad of insecurity in the nation.

He maintained that the armed forces were responsible for the positive results recorded in the fight against the rising spate of kidnapping, banditary, armed robbery, oil theft, among others.

He said the mining activities in Zamfara and other states in the North-West were responsible for the worsening security challenges in the region.

”The armed forces is responsible for the fight against insurgency, bunkering, banditry, kidnapping, among other security challenges currently confronting us.

”The mining activities is increasing the insecurity in the North-West, especially in Zamfara state because it is associated with criminality.

”These suggest why the armed forces have several operations and deployed special forces to all parts of the country to bring lasting peace.

”So, the military is doing well in curbing the insecurity in all parts of Nigeria,” he said.

The minister, however, called on Nigerians to support the armed forces and other security agencies in their bid to end the security challenges in the nation.

Badaru also called on the Federal Goverment to commit more resources to fund research, seminars and conferences in the area of climate change.

According to him, such move will generate more ideas, best practices and technologies that will help in protecting and preserving the environment and by extension, improving national security.

He also called on the government to fully integrate national security and defence architecture for better and clearer outcome.

”The Federal Government should ensure that all environment-regulating institutions and agencies in the country are strengthened.

”This can be done through enhanced capacity building, greater funding and inter-agency collaboration,” he added.(NAN