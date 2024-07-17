Defence Minister lauds humanitarian efforts as critical to national security

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU -Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has commended the efforts of the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Delu Bulus Yakubu, saying her efforts are crucial in addressing national security.

The Minister said this when he received the SSA at Ship House, Abuja which was made available to newsmen in a press statement by Henshaw Ogubike, the Director ( Information and Public Relations) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the Office of the SSA on Humanitarian Affairs to address national security and poverty alleviation.

He acknowledged that national security encompasses not only military strength but also addressing poverty and lack of opportunities.

The Minister praised the SSA’s dedication to humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, assuring her of the Ministry’s willingness to collaborate on joint initiatives.

“Your commitment to humanitarian affairs is admirable, and we are eager to work together to implement comprehensive strategies that will benefit our nation,” he said.

On her part, the Senior Special Adviser congratulated the Minister on his achievements, commending his leadership in enhancing the nation’s security architecture.

She reiterated the need for continued collaboration, saying that national security requires collective efforts.

“National security is a social service that requires collective efforts for it to succeed,” she said.

Further, she said her Office is working on a joint interactive National Seminar aimed at bringing together relevant authorities, non-governmental organizations, and security experts to share ideas on improving national security through humanitarian services.

