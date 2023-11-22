Defence Chiefs meet Reps, insist security situation improving, driven by intelligence, deployment of operational assets

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS and other Security Service Chiefs have said that security of the Nigerian state is improving remarkably in all ramifications due to the intelligence gathering network of security agencies and massive deployment of their operational assets- to tackle the myriads of security challenges facing the country.

The CDS Gen Chris Musa, the Chief of Army Staff Lt.Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Ikechukwu Ogala, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hassan Abububakar and the Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun spoke at the Sectoral Debate organized by the House of Representatives on Tuesday assuring that with adequate funding and logistical support, insecurity would be defetead in Nigeria.

Lt-Gen. Lagbaja said that insecurity in 36 states and the nation’s capital Abuja had reduced due to effective intelligence gathering and deployment of ground troops in areas of hiegtened insecurity by the military authorities.

He also said that the Nigerian Army had established operational bases in the North-East, South-East, North-Central and the South-West geo-political zones to address insurgency, banditary and other criminal activities

He informed the House that the major responsibility of the Army is the defence of the nation against external agression and the defeat of insecurity.

He also hinted that Nigerian Army had established Forward Operational Base (FOB) designed to ensure that troops are adequately deployed to respond to emergencies.

Meanwhile the Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hassan Abububakar has said that the security environment in the country has remained fluid and unpredictable due to the uptick in the activities of insurgents such as bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the country

The contemporary operating environment, he stated is characterized by terrorists who situate themselves with the general populace which makes targeting complex in view of the need to avoid collateral damage.

“Thus, the Nigerian Air Force kinetic operations are supported by credible intelligence to minimize undesired casualties”, he added.

He nontheless assured that the Nigerian Air Force had continued to conduct independent and joint operations aimed at decimating these criminal elements.

On his on part, the Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Emmanuel I Ogala said that the Nigerian Navy had been able to secure the nation’s territorial waters despite the resurgence of sea priates and oil thieves in the nation’s maritime dormain.

He further stated that the Nigerian Navy personnel have been deployed in 19 states of the federation and there are three operational commands in the geo-political zones viz: South-East, North-Central and South-West.

He said that lack of adequate funds and logistics is hampering the efforts of the Nigerian Navy in securing the nation’s territorial waters and assured that sea piracy and oil theft will be tackled by the Navy

Speaking in the same vien, the Inspector -General of Police IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun said that the security of lives and properties which primarily is the responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force is improving due to operational efficiency

He said that lack of operational vehicles, inadequate manpower and inadequate funds are the major challenges that has affected the operational effectiveness of the Police in addressing insecurity.

Before the Service Chiefs were ushered into the chamber, the House Leader Hon Julius Ihonvbere moved a motion to relax order of the House to pave way for them to be admitted.

The Speaker thereafter announced the commencement of the sectoral debate reminding members that the debate is solely based on security issues.

In his short address the speaker said each speaker will be given five minutes each to talk on what has been done.

Shortly after his address, the speaker called for observance of one minute silence to fallen heroes who died because of insecurity and insurgents in the country.

He recalled that the 10th House of Representatives had recently launched a Legislative Agenda for effective working of the legislature.

Speaker Abbas said the primary role of the legislature is to make laws even as he promised to work closely with the executive for the benefit of all citizenry.

He said that the sectoral debate offered an opportunity for Service Chiefs to brief the parliament on steps they are making to ensure security of all citizenry.

He also thanked the Service Chiefs for coming to the debate while urging all of them to be open and transparent in their presentations.

The Speaker also explained that the debate might be in two phases namely, one with non-sensitive matters while other will be in executive session.