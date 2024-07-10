Defence Chief lauds Mutfwang’s developmental strides in Plateau

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, has commended Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, for executing people-oriented projects that have positively impacted citizens of the state during his first year in office.

General Musa made this commendation during a courtesy visit to Governor Mutfwang at the New Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

He praised Governor Mutfwang’s leadership style, especially his dedication and commitment to peace, security, and the development of the state despite the challenges it has faced.

Gen. Musa thanked Governor Mutfwang for creating a conducive working environment for Nigerian Army personnel, saying this has enabled them to carry out their operations without hindrance.

He affirmed that the Army will continue to adhere to its constitutional mandate in all its operations and that anyone violating their code of conduct would be severely punished.

Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang welcomed General Musa and his team to Plateau State and expressed appreciation for the military’s role in preserving Nigeria’s unity, protecting lives and property, and their successful interventions globally.

Governor Mutfwang emphasized that his administration is working assiduously to enhance intelligence gathering through the deployment of modern technological equipment to ensure better results and safety for the people.

He reiterated his commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance, by ensuring that every part of the state is given a sense of belonging to build trust, confidence, and deepen peace and security.

Governor Mutfwang also highlighted the state’s ambitious program to rehabilitate and return all Internally Displaced Persons to their ancestral homes, and said the project will only be successful with the unwavering support of the Nigerian Army.

General Christopher Musa, the 18th Chief of Defense Staff, was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding 3rd Armored Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, along with the full complement of the Defense headquarters for the visit.