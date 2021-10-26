Declining education standard unacceptable, says Zulum

AHMED MARI Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has said the falling standard of education in the state is unacceptable and his administration would do everything possible to address the ugly trend.

He emphasised that as a professor he wouldn’t allow education to rot under his watch.

Prof. Zulum disclosed this Tuesday while inaugurating reconstituted board of the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board and members of the newly established Borno State Audit Commission, at the Government House, Maiduguri.

The reconstituted Education Board who has new Executive Chairman, three permanent and non-permanent members. was necessitated by expiration of tenures of the former and two permanent members of the UBE board.

He said “yes, we have built school’s and provide instructional materials, but this is not enough, as qualified teachers and their welfare is very important in uplifting the standard of education in the state.”

“One major issue in Borno’s primary education system today is the welfare of teachers. It is pathetic that there are teachers who are still collecting between N13,000 and N11,000. I want to assure, that despite economic challenges, we are working to ensure that every qualified teacher in Borno State earns minimum of N30,000 which is the national minimum wage” Zulum assured.

The reconstituted board has Prof. Bulama Kagu as the Executive Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Mai Deribe as permanent member, 1; Alhaji Sadiq Abdallah as permanent member, 2 and Habu Daja Aliyu as permanent member 3 alongside representatives of the Ministry of Education, Teaching Service Board, NUT among others.

The Governor also said, a number of unqualified teachers identified during assessments, who are trainable, will be sent for professional teachers training, to acquire skills and methodologies than can help them teach effectively, stressing that that those that are not trainable will be transferred to other departments as non-academic staffs in schools.

Zulum ruled out retrenchment including untrainable teachers, so as not to increase an already high unemployment rate, with social implications.

Similarly, Zulum at the same event, also inaugurated the chairman and members of a newly established Borno State Audit Service Commission in his efforts to ensure good governance transparency, and accountability.

The Board is headed by Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Lawalam with Auditor General of the State, Auditor General for Local Government, Alhaji Mohammed Kauji, Zannah Lawan Mustapha and Zannah Dalatu Shettima Kullima as members.

The Governor stated that the commission was established to sanitize governance process from all forms of financial indiscipline and ensure adherence to all financial regulations and extant laws for effective management of public resources.

For a better society