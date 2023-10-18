Declare state of emergency in power sector to embrace solar in Nigeria totally -CEO, Kejiwale Power Solution 

ASHOKEJI ADEWALE is the Chief Executive Officer, Kejiwale Power Solution Nigeria Ltd. In this interview with ISAAC NGUMAH, he talks about the alternative power solutions and what the government can do to address power failure in the country. Excerpt:

Can you tell us about your power station?

We are into renewable energy and we deal with different kinds of renewable energy e:g wind turbine, solar and inverter etc. We have been in this business for many years and we have been able to help many companies to solve their power problems, so many companies are having power challenges which has crumpled their businesses, we provide 24 hour’s power solutions for companies, homes and offices, domestic and industries etc to run their daily businesses, we have different packages, wind turbine, Inverter, solar inverter etc.

Can you explain the different packages that you have?

The solar inverter

We have Solar Inverter which is a combination of solar and inverter which provide 24 hours light without PHCN and generators or monthly charges. So, just with our solar inverter, this product can be used for home, school, office, market, community street light etc. We have home solutions, mini-grid, etc.

How do you provide 24 hours electricity without NEPA?

With the help of the sun and solar panel battery, we can provide that.

Tell us about your uninterrupted power supply for both industrial and domestic use

We combine the solar panels and the wind turbine to give us a 24-hour power supply of light without NEPA and generators.

Can you tell us about the competitions in the industry?

Yes, we have many competitions. So, it just depends on the prices. Many people with high capacities can bring in more containers. At times, if you are getting one container, others may have the capacity to bring in 40ft container-loaded. So, the prices vary; sometimes based on financial capabilities. But so far, competence and sincerity keep us in the industry.

Do you have training programmes for people?

Yes

So, what are your impacts so far?

So far, we have been training people; many workers, people that have been in electronics for many years most of them come and learn how to repair, how to maintain and install.

How many people have you been able to train so far?

We have been able to train over 50 people and we do have students that come from schools for training.

What made you to go into solar business?

Because our government is unable to provide power solutions, so many companies, businesses have shut down due to power failure. Our main focus is to provide power solutions to companies to keep their business going.

How many years have been in industry?

Over 13 years.

What are your challenges in industry?

The major challenge is the exchange rate and fake products in the market.

What are your experiences with customers?

We have seen the good and the bad and so, we have been trying to manage them.

What are your expectations from the government?

Since the fuel price hike, I expect the government to provide mini grid for businesses like markets so that many people will not depend on fuel, they can bring out subsidy for renewable power solutions, government can say let’s power communities with solar so that people will not depend on electricity and people can also enjoy the remaining mega Watt’s that is available.

What are your new business innovation plans?

Well, we have so many products and projects in the market and now, we are looking at providing free energy in the market.

So, how do you create the free energy in the market?

It is going to be like a product; it is going to be a power energy solutions that will not require battery and fuel because it is solar, it will not require battery.

What is the public observation on this?

Due to the survey we have carried out, many people are expecting it to come forth and they are ready to buy.

What is your growth in the industry?

We are growing steadily.

What are your prospects in the industry?

We are looking at a situation where government will declare state of emergency in the power sector to embrace solar in Nigeria totally.

Tell your expansion in the business

We have different outlets but the major one is in Lagos State.

What is your focus in the industry?

To get more clients and then plan on how to get into the government like; getting contracts from the government.

