DECLARE A STATE OF EMERGENCY IN AGRIC SECTOR TO TACKLE FOOD INSECURITY,  FG URGED

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Disturbed by the recent data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of Nigeria (FAO) of the United Nations, which predicted that about 25.3 million people will face food insecurity across Nigeria between June and August 2023, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the agric sector.

FAO, in the data released, warned that, if action is not taken to avert the crisis, 4.4 million people in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states will be grossly affected.

But the oil workers said it is a shame that despite the nation’s vast arable lands and huge human capital and financial resources, the country could be drawn and categorized as being unable to feed its citizens.

The President of the association, Festus Osifo, who spoke at the 7th Triennial National Delegates’ Conference in Abuja, said it is laughable that Nigeria is depending on food aid from countries under war situations such as Ukraine.

He urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency in agric and food sector, while establishing farm settlements across all the States of the federation that will convert the. teeming unemployed youths into productive ventures and avert the looming crisis.

On the economy, the PENGASSAN president charged the incoming administration to confront the challenges of structural imbalance, corruption, weak human capital development, inequality, security, excessive dependence on oil for revenue, high youth unemployment and others.

The association president also wants the use of ways and means in financing activities of government stopped, stating that such would fuel inflation because it is not backed by value creation.