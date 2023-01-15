DecemberissaVybe: FirstBank affirms commitment to nation building, youth empowerment

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

As part of its commitment towards nation building, FirstBank recently concluded the 2022 edition of its annual end of the year extravaganza that coincides with the yuletide season.

The DecemberIssaVybe which started in 2018 is an annual campaign implemented to support the arts and entertainment sector in the economy, while customers and social media followers of the Bank are granted the opportunity to witness their favourite acts live on stage.

Since its inaugural edition, DecemberIssaVybe has made the Bank a genie of some sort as a wish list(s) of customers to witness one’s favourite acts perform on stage are granted.

Also, many customers win exciting gifts, following their participation in campaigns and engagements via the Bank’s social media handles.

Speaking on the DecemmberIssaVybe, Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney, said “we remain committed through resourceful partnerships to nation building; empowering all including the youth to achieve their dreams as these events promote the continued growth of the entertainment industry, unarguably an economic game-changer in the global business landscape, especially a country like ours that is blessed with talents and amazing creative minds.

From Culturati to Beeta Arts Festival Abuja, Koffi Tha Guru Unorthodox, Duke of Shomolu Production’s Encore, Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again and Ufok Iban, FirstBank had fun goers granted opportunities to relive many exciting moments.

The Bank these had many people memorably end 2022 as they were able to see their favourite act perform Live for the first time.

Other activities supported were Christmas in Wonderland; Joromi: The Musical Concert; Osamede, Awo and U by Duke of Shomolu Productions, Kizz Daniel Live in Concert, Asake Live as well as Vibe on the Beach, featuring Nigeria’s musical sensation Big Wiz and many others.

Undoubtedly, the heights of the campaign included the Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert held on Saturday, December 17th at the Eko Convention Center, then Asake’s on Friday, December 23rd at the same venue.

Vibes on the Beach featuring Big Wiz (Wizkid) on Friday, December 30th at Landmark Beach, Oniru, Lagos also added spice to the excitement.

Asides these shows, the Bank had several campaigns on the social media with customers winning mouthwatering prizes like iPhone 14 pro max, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SME) seed fund, Samsung galaxy S20, Mac book pro, recharge cards, shopping vouchers as well as N250,000 SME seed fund, won by two entrepreneurs.

Winners of the aforementioned prizes participated in several campaigns including 21 days of Christmas, Bankaclaus, ShowcaseYourVybe and TheVybeExperience.