Decade of Gas initiative holds training for Energy journalists

UGO AMADI

In a bid to build capacity and expertise for effective reporting of the energy sector, The Decade of Gas initiative has organised a training program designed to equip energy journalists with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively report on the country’s gas sector.

The Decade of Gas initiative, a collaborative effort between various stakeholders in the industry, recognizes the importance of natural gas in Nigeria’s economic development. This training program specifically targets journalists, who play a vital role in shaping public discourse and informing policy decisions.

Participants in the training gained insights into various aspects of the gas sector, including exploration, production, distribution, and utilization. Industry experts delivered presentations on the technical aspects of the gas value chain, as well as the economic and environmental implications of natural gas development.

“Equipping journalists with a deeper understanding of the gas sector will enable them to provide the public with accurate and insightful reporting,” said Ed Ubong, chairman of Decade of Gas.

He added, “This, in turn, will foster informed discussions and support the responsible development of Nigeria’s gas resources.”

He gave details about how gas operates including infrastructures across Nigeria. He also unveiled the team put in place by the Federal Government to manage the sector. The team involved operators, professionals and stakeholders with long-time experience in the sector.

Taji Ogbe, the executive secretary of Nigeria Gas Association (NGA) explained to journalists the importance of understanding the difference between Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

“Journalists play a critical role in shaping public discourse and informing policy decisions,” Ogbe stated. “By equipping them with the necessary knowledge, we can ensure that the conversation surrounding Nigeria’s gas industry is based on facts and a deep understanding of the issues.”

Energy journalists who participated in the training expressed their appreciation for the initiative. Many highlighted the valuable insights gained and the importance of ongoing engagement between the media and the gas industry.

The training program is expected to be the first of many initiatives undertaken by the Decade of Gas in 2024. The focus on journalist education highlights the initiative’s commitment to fostering transparency and knowledge sharing within the Nigerian gas sector.

It would be recalled that Nigeria’s huge natural gas reserves hold potential for the power sector, with policies in place to ramp up LPG, CNG production, yet much production is exported; a holistic solution to current challenges required

In March 2021, former president Muhammadu Buhari declared the 2020s Nigeria’s ‘decade of gas’. In doing so, he signaled the government’s renewed focus on gas as the fuel of choice for powering Nigeria’s industrial ambitions.

Nigeria has the tenth largest gas reserves globally, with about 208 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of untapped proven gas reserves according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

Despite this huge potential, gas production remains relatively low. In 2021, Nigeria produced 1.62 tcf of gas, behind Algeria (3.56 tcf) and Egypt (2.4 tcf) despite having larger reserves.

The majority of gas is produced as a byproduct of oil exploration as associated gas, while a huge portion of the gas produced is exported. In 2021, 50.7 percent of the total gas produced in Nigeria was exported as liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Natural gas now plays a small role and could potentially play a larger role in Nigeria’s energy production. Yet significant challenges remain. Developing a holistic solution to help ensure energy access and security will require improving investor confidence in the sector. Developing a local gas market will require stakeholders and consumers to be confident that gas flows won’t stop abruptly.

However, Nigeria has implemented several policies aimed at increasing the domestic utilization of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and gas-to-power. Some have focused on reducing and commercializing gas flares and developing industrial gas markets. Nigeria’s energy transition plan sees gas as a key transition fuel that will help meet energy needs in the short term.

In 2020, the NNPC began developing its most ambitious gas project, the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline. The 614km pipeline is a massive $2.5 billion project that will transport gas from production centers in the south to industrial clusters and production centers in the north.

The pipeline will also provide gas for three planned thermal power stations in Abuja (1,350MW), Kaduna (900MW), and Kano (1,350MW) as well as feedstock for industrial production of petrochemicals and fertilizers. The project was slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023, but the NNPC has extended this timeline to the third quarter of 2023 due to what it described as security and terrain challenges.

Other key projects being developed include a second Escravos to Lagos Pipeline System which will double the capacity of the current transport network improving supply to about 9 power plants located in its corridor. The Obiafu – Obrikom – Oben (OB3) gas line is also being developed and will improve supply to petrochemical industries. The NNPC’s ultimate goal is to ensure domestic gas utilization of 5 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) daily.

The government is promoting CNG as the key fuel for transport.