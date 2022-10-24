Decade of Gas’ award is an endorsement of FG’s commitment to gas development

…validates Brevity Anderson’s resourcefulness

Nigeria’s ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative has clinched the prestigious award of ‘Gas Monetization Development Award of the Year’ at the 2022 African Energy Week in Cape Town, South Africa.

The award was received on behalf of the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva, by his acting chief of staff/Governor of OPEC for Nigeria, and Special Adviser, International Energy Relations -Dr Adedapo Odulaja. He was accompanied on the stage by the Technical Adviser (TA) on Gas Business & Policy Implementation To The Honorable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources – Dr. Justice O. Derefaka alongside the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB) – Engr. Simbi Wabote, NNPC Group Executive Director (GED) Downstream, Adetunji Adeyemi amongst others.

The award is a clear endorsement of Nigeria’s government commitment to natural gas monetization and development under the President Buhari administration and supervision of H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva, the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

The award also validates the creative resourcefulness of Brevity Anderson Group, the event producers, for their ability to package the ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative into world class event on March 29th, 2021 which led to its global acclaim and attention.

“The Decade of Gas will actualise the dream of transforming Nigeria with its massive natural gas resources and this requires the collaboration of government with the necessary stakeholders; the international oil companies, the indigenous oil companies and financial companies, to fully utilise our gas resources to uplift our economy,” said President Muhammadu Buhari at the launch and declaration of the FG’s Decade of Gas initiative.

The Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources HE Timpire Sylva, at the launch of the initiative said that “it is no longer acceptable that despite the country’s vast natural gas resources, the gap between electricity supply and demand is huge. We must deal with the energy poverty in this country, we must find a way to unlock the natural gas potential of this great nation and drag over 120 million people out of energy poverty.”

The Nigeria gas sector holds enormous investment potential from a resource perspective with about 209Tcf of discovered natural gas reserves with probable potential of 600Tcf.

“For the ‘Decade of Gas initiative’, we brought all the stakeholders under one roof to chart the way forward for natural gas and contribute to the laudable government objective of transforming the country into an industrialised nation driven by gas. No stakeholder was left behind from the executive, legislators, MDAs to International and Indigenous Oil Companies”, said James Shindi, Chief Executive of Brevity Anderson, who are also responsible for the Federal Ministry of Petroleum annual Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES).

The successful 2020 Year of Gas declaration by the Federal Government turned out to be the forerunner to the ‘Decade of Gas’ inititiative which have seen demonstration government’s commitment through projects like the NLNG T7 Project, the National Gas Expansion Programme, Autogas policy and the construction of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline.

These initiatives and projects are expected to stimulate economic growth, further improve Nigeria’s energy mix, drive investments, and provide jobs in the country. Investments in gas will significantly reduce the nation’s carbon footprint as it is cheaper, cleaner and more available thereby conserving the environment into the future and improving our quality of life.

The Decade of Gas initiative is now a permanent feature in the annual Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) and plans are already in advanced stage to make the upcoming edition, which comes up from April 16th to 20th, 2023, a showstopper as it will be the valedictory edition for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.