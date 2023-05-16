Death toll in Sudan’s clashes climbs to 822 – Doctors union

The death toll in the armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has climbed to 822, the Sudanese Doctors Union said Tuesday.

“The number of civilian deaths since the beginning of the clashes has climbed to 822 with 3,215 injuries,” the nongovernmental organisation said in a statement.

The casualty statistics covered the national capital Khartoum, the capital of North Kordofan State El-Obeid and the capital of West Darfur State Geneina, the union noted.

Eyewitnesses said direct clashes broke out on Tuesday between units of the Sudanese Army and RSF fighters in Jabra area in the south of Khartoum, and the areas of Arkaweet, Al-Mamoura and El-Jeraif in the east of the capital.

RSF said in video clips published on Tuesday that it had seized Al-Kadro camp in Bahri town, a major camp of the Sudanese Army.

However, the army said on its Facebook page“Our forces have repulsed an attempted attack by the RSF to take control of Al-Kadaro camp and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.”

Sudan had been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15.