Death toll in Borno suicide bomb attacks now 31

IBRAHIM QUADRI with agency report

Vice President Kashim Shettima says death toll from the suicide bomb attacks in Gwoza area of Borno State on Saturday is now 31.

Shettima disclosed this on Monday shortly after visiting victims of Saturday’s suicide bombings in Gwoza, Borno State.

During the visit, Shettima made personal donations to the surviving victims while he condoled the families of dead victims

He said that 42 persons were brought to the specialist hospital but 14 have been discharged after receiving treatment.

He said that 26 are still receiving treatment.

According to Channels Television, the Vice President, who made a personal donation to all the victims, condoled with the families of those killed by the multiple explosions.

He also conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to Gwoza people and Borno State.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur; Senator Ali Ndume; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; former Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda; and other government functionaries

Sanwo Olu sympathises with Zulum over attacks

.Says Lagos stands with Borno people.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathised with the Government and people of Borno State, particularly the Governor Babagana Zulum, on the multiple bomb attacks, which resulted in the death of some people, leaving several others injured in the Gwoza Local Government Area of the State.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, expressed his sympathies to the immediate families of the victims as well as the entire residents who may have suffered personally and by association in Saturday’s attacks.

He said the multiple bomb attacks in Borno State are regrettable and depressing. He therefore offered prayers for love, peace, and comfort to the people of Gwoza, during this difficult time.

According to him, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the bomb attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives and the maiming of other citizens who were killed and wounded when suicide bombers attacked wedding and funeral ceremonies in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The death of the innocent citizens killed by the suicide bombers is worrisome and painful. We pray that God will comfort the victims’ families and the entire people of Gwoza and Borno State in this time of sorrow.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the immediate families of victims of the multiple bomb attacks, the government, and people of Borno State.

“I wish Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of Borno State, particularly those in Gwoza peace, comfort, and love at this time of sorrow.

“I want to assure my brother-governor that the government and the good people of Lagos State stand with him in this very difficult time.”