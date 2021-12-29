Death of Wayas’ widow, shocking, devastating –Ayade

The Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, has described as shocking and devastating, news of the death of Lady Abiola Wayas in a London hospital, barely a few weeks after her husband and former Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas passed away.

Mourning her death in a statement by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Linus Obogo, Ayade said “it is a blow too heavy to take, especially when we are still struggling to come to terms with the painful death of her husband and father, Dr. Joseph Wayas.”

The Governor who described the death of Lady Wayas as depressing and a great loss for both her family and the state, said “It is an unacceptable moment for me to hear of her departure, because I was not prepared for this, not when we are still planning for the funeral of her husband and former Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas.”

He extolled the virtues of Lady Wayas, describing her as “one of the most cheerful, clever and charming women whom I have ever met in my life. I would like to convey my condolences and those of the state to her family. This is really a great loss for all of us.”

Ayade said Lady Wayas’ sterling virtues of “selflessness, devotion to her family and community as well as her perseverance, determination and burning desire to provide mentorship to all women were hallmarks of her exemplary life,” noting that “these qualities will be remembered forever.”

The Governor prayed for the soul of the widow of the late Senate President to find a resting place in the bosom of the Lord, and called on the country to join in mourning the fallen Lady Wayas, even as he urged the family to be consoled by the noble deeds of their mother.