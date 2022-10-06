Champion Newspapers Limited
Deadlock as proposed Out-Of-Court Settlement in FG Vs ASUU dispute fails

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

 

The proposed out-of-court settlement in the  ongoing dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has led to a strike action, have taken a hit, as lawyers of both parties have failed to reach any meaningful conclusions.

 

Thursday’s proceedings was fixed to for motion to stay execution of National Industrial Court judgement, filled by the Union in response to the rulling by the court.

 

However, the appellate court, on Wednesday, in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel of Justices, deferred hearing of the Appeal  ASUU lodged before it for another 24 hours.

 

It said the decision was to allow both parties to have a rethink and re-approach the negotiation table, with a view to resolving all the thorny issues amicably.

 

However, at the Court session today, both Both parties agreed that the court should hear the application, as there was no amicable resolution reached as advised by the court.

 

Lawyers to FG and ASUU, James Igwe (SAN) and Femi Falana (SAN), respectively, told the Court of Appeal that they were unable to resolve the dispute, despite the admonition by the Appellate court.

 

Presiding Justice Hamma Barka, thereafter stepped down the matter for an hour to enable the counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana file a reply to the counter affidavit deposed to by the Federal government in opposition to the hearing of the appeal.

 

At the resumption of the hearing, Falana said they had begun consultations which would continue at the end of the day’s proceedings, suggesting that their application challenging the ruling of the Industrial Court, be heard by the three-man panel of the Appeal court.

 

Details later…

 

 

