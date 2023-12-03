DCSL Set to Launch Innovative Boardroom App, Marks 10 Years of Excellence

DCSL Corporate Services Limited, a leading corporate service firm is set to celebrate a decade of professional excellence and launch an innovative boardroom app – “The DCSL e-Connect App” on Friday 8th December 2023.

Bisi Adeyemi, Managing Director of DCSL, reflected on the significant milestones achieved in the past decade and reiterates the Company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled professional services across its bouquet of offerings to diverse sectors of the economy.

“Our ten-year journey has been propelled by an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional professional service to a diverse range of corporate and individual clients across various business sectors. The introduction of the DCSL eConnect app marks a pivotal moment, as we embark on a new era of transformative possibilities, reinforcing our dedication to innovation and precision in communication and collaboration within the boardroom.

This celebration marks not only a milestone in our journey but also a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the corporate services landscape”.

The DCSL eConnect App is designed to elevate boardroom communication, collaboration and redefine efficiency. The innovative App will empower Boards and c-suite executives to efficiently manage meetings, streamline access to and retrieval of documents, facilitate approvals, conduct polls and performance evaluation, all while ensuring compliance and tracking company plans.

The exclusive event will be graced by key stakeholders, clients, business leaders, and media partners.

DCSL Corporate Services Limited (formerly Deloitte Corporate Services Limited – a Deloitte Entity) is a private limited liability company providing company secretarial, governance, immigration, executive selection, business advisory and training services, with an impressive portfolio of diverse clients across several sectors of the Nigerian Economy. DCSL’s vision is to be the preferred corporate services provider in Nigeria.

Over the years, the Company has been a recipient of various awards, including the ACQ5 Global Award for Governance Advisory Firm of the Year and the ESQ Legal Awards (for Corporate Governance Team of the Year and In-house Corporate Restructuring Team of the Year respectively).