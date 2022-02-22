DCP Abba Kyari slams N500m rights suit against FG

.As judge declines bail application

Detained former Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Intelligence Bureau, Nigerian Police Force, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has instituted a suit at the Federal High Court Abuja, against the Federal Government.

The suit filed on DCP Kyari’s behalf by his lawyer, Cynthia Ikenna, was brought pursuant to Order 11 Rules 1, 2, and 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rule 2009.

By the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, the plaintiff wants an order of court directing the Federal Government to pay him the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) for unlawful violation of his constitutional right provided for in Sections 35 and 36 of the 1999 Consutution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The applicant also is praying for a declaration that his arrest and continuing detention by agent of the FG without bringing him before a court of competent jurisdiction from 12th of February 2022 till date is “illegal, unlawful and a gross violation of Applicants’ fundamental right to personal liberty and freedom of movement guaranteed by section 35(1) of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Article 6 of the African Charter on human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act”.

The plaintiff equally wants “A declaration that announcing the Applicant in the Press without giving him right to fair hearing nor establishing a prima-facie case against him is illegal, unlawful and an infringement on his fundamental right.

More so, Kyari is seeking a declaration that the torture, degrading and inhuman treatment meted out on him by the agent of the FG is illegal, unlawful and an infringement on his fundamental human right.

The suspended DCP is also asking the court to declare that refusal to grant him administrative bail on alleged bailable offence is unlawful and an infringement on his fundamental human right.

“An order of Court restraining the respondent, its agents, servants, privies, police or anyone acting on their behalf from further harassing, detaining, intimidating, arresting the Applicant unlawfully.

“An order of Court directing the Respondent to tender written apology to the Applicant in two National daily newspapers”.

In a statement of facts in support of the originating motion, deposed to by Cynthia Ikenna, DCP Kyari predicated his suit on the grounds that the National National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, an agent of the respondent had

declared him wanted because of a “mere allegation that he was trying to bribe an NDLEA officer without sufficient proof.

Kyari claimed that the Nigerian Police Force based on the allegation of the Respondent (FG) arrested him on the 12th day of February 2022, and handed him over to the NDLEA.

He stated that since 12th of February 2022, he has been kept in custody till date without bringing him before a court of competent jurisdiction and without access to his medical treatment.

In addition, Kyari told the court that his arrest and continued detention is an infringement on his fundamental human right.

“The allegation upon which the Applicant is arrested and detained is a trump up allegation without sufficient proof.

“The Applicant is a decent Police officer who has distinguished himself in areas of serving his father’s land as a Police officer.

“The Applicant has risked his life in so many areas in the name of serving and protecting his father land as a Police officer, and needs to be compensated and not to be dragging about, receiving, torture, degrading and inhuman treatment by anybody or agency whatsoever.

“There is no sufficient proof that that Applicant has committed any offence to warrant this torture, degrading and inhuman treatment.

“All the efforts made for the Agency to grant the Applicant administrative bail

proves abortive. “That faced with the above situation and scenario the Applicant has no option than to bring this Applicant pursuant to Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution, Federal Republic of Nigeria seeking redress from the court against the Respondent.

Meanwhile, Justice Ekwo, Monday declined an application by Kyari, seeking his release from detention.

Kyari, through his lawyer, Cynthia Ikenna had moved an exparte motion, praying the court for an order releasing him from detention based on health grounds.

However, Justice Ekwo refused making an order for the release of Kyari, and instead directed the applicant to put the FG on notice.

An affidavit of urgency dated February 17, 2022 deposed to by one Muhammad Usman, who claimed to be a young brother to DCP Kyari, averred “That the Applicant is suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and severe heart disease that may cause death.

“That the Applicant was receiving medical treatment on daily basis due to seriousness of the illness, that since 12th of February, 2022, the Applicant has not accessed any medical treatment which is dangerous to his health.

“That failure of the Applicant to check his heart, high blood pressure will result in severe health problems or may even lead to heart failure and death.

“Medical report from the National hospital is hereby attached and marked as exhibit.

“That due to the Applicant being a diabetic patient and on medical diet, he does not eat outside his home and this is causing a very big hardship on Applicant that is in NDLEA Custody.

“That the health of the Applicant cannot be managed while in NDLEA Custody due to the seriousness of his illness.

“That in the interest of justice, that the Applicant be admitted to bail on health ground.

“That the Applicant will not jump bail if bail is granted to him.

“That he has a liable surety who is in court.

Having refused the application, the court adjouned to February 24, for hearing of the motion on notice seeking the release of Kyari from detention.