Davido shares his success story on Glo-sponsored African Voices Playmakers

Leader of the “30 billion gang” and one of Africa’s most famous music acts, Davido, will be guest on African Voices Playmakers, a Globacom-sponsored magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN), this week.

The 30 minutes programme features the success story of David Adedeji Adeleke, his life and career.

The 2015 graduate of Music from Babcock University, Nigeria, courted fame following the release of “Dami Duro”, the second single from his debut studio album, Omo Baba Olowo (2012), from which six additional singles—”Back When”, “Ekuro”, “Overseas”, “All of You”, “Gbon Gbon”, and “Feel Alright”—were taken.

Davido gained wide applause as he won the Next Rated award at The Headies. Between 2013 and 2015, he released the hit singles “Gobe”, “One of a Kind”, “Skelewu”, “Aye”, “Tchelete (Goodlife)”, “Naughty”, “Owo Ni Koko”, “The Sound” and “The Money”.

In 2016, Davido went ahead to form his own record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), which has since helped various artistes launch their own career.

He won Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards, and by 2019, he was listed as one of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine. In February 2021, he appeared on Time magazine’s Time 100 Next List.

His latest album, entitled “Timeless”, was released on March 31, 2023.

Davido is reputed as one of the most followed African artistes on both Instagram and Twitter. He will feature on the CNN Channel 401 beginning Saturday at 11.30a.m. Repeats of the programme will come up on Sunday 4.30a.m. and 7.30 p.m. on the same channel.