David Mark salutes Ojeifo @ 58

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Senator David Mark, former President of the Senate,has congratulated the publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Conclave newspaper Mr. Sufuyan Ojeifo on his 58th birthday.

Senator Mark in a goodwill message to Ojeifo described him as a consummate, consistent and reliable professional who put national interest above self.

He noted that Ojeifo has maintained a trajectory as a patriotic citizen over the years and urged him to sustain the momentum in the pursuit of truth and social justice in order to usher in a better society.

Senator Mark stated: “I have followed your exploits in the media industry, you have maintained tenacity of purpose. I can safely say that you have earned the trust and confidence of majority of Nigerians.

“I can only add that you keep the flag flying because the nation needs your type to continue to shape the course of events for the good of all”.

Mark prayed that God in His infinite mercies grant Ojeifo good health, peace, wisdom and courage in the years ahead.