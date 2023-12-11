Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Daughters of Zion Prayer Network, End of the year Thanksgiving held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-r... Founder, Daughters of Zion Prayer Network,  (Host) Pastor Mrs. Helen Nkwo;  Founder Ladies of Honour International Ministry, Vessel  Precious Okpala,  during the cutting of the cake, featuring, healing, deliverance, Charity, during the End of the year Thanksgiving the title ‘the Storm is Over’, held at The Lord’s Worshipers Assembly Addo Ajah in Lagos on 2/12/2023.
15
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Vessel  Precious Okpala, during the praying section.

Cross Section of Worshippers during the prayer section.

Founder, Daughters of Zion Prayer Network,  (Host) Pastor Mrs. Helen Nkwo (middle) with the Children at the Cutting of the cake.

Founder, Daughters of Zion Prayer Network,  (Host) Pastor Mrs. Helen Nkwo; Founder Ladies of Honour International Ministry, Vessel  Precious Okpala ( both middle) Cutting the cake with, members of Daughters of Zion Prayer Network.

Founder, Daughters of Zion Prayer Network,  (Host) Pastor Mrs. Helen Nkwo; (middle) cutting the cake with the men.

Founder, Daughters of Zion Prayer Network, Pastor Mrs. Helen Nkwo; Founder Ladies of Honour International Ministry, Vessel  Precious Okpala, ( both middle) with the Cross section of daughters of Zion Prayer Network Executive  cutting the cake, featuring, healing, deliverance, Charity, during the End of the year Thanksgiving title ‘the Storm is Over’, held at The Lord’s Worshipers Assembly Addo Ajah in Lagos on 2/12/2023. Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10473 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 11, 2023

Christmas visit by Bishop of Anglican Communion Lagos West,…

Women aligned for growth launch, WAG Widow Agro Empowerment…

Olive Mountain of Prayer, Praise Ministry int’l annual…

1 of 394