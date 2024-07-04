Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Daughter of King, organises Seminar for young girls at UNILAG in Lagos

Photo Gallery
Guest  , Akinbunwa Olamide ;Miss Mary Nnogo; Convener, Daughter of the King . Rev Cynthia Okobi; Guest Speaker .Aimee Alakija; Guest Speaker Rev Gloria Daniels , during the Seminar on Understanding the word value , organised by daughter of the King held in Lagos on 29/6/2024. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Singer Florence Onakoya ; Guest Oluwanifemi Folorunsho; The initiator and Gourmet Guide food blogger at Unilag FM radio, Lydia Enyidiya Eke; Convener, Daughter of the King . Rev Cynthia Okobi; Guest Speaker .Rev Gloria Daniels; and, Queen Edet.

L-r …The initiator and Gourmet Guide food blogger at Unilag FM radio, Lydia Enyidiya Eke; Convener, Daughter of the King , Rev Cynthia Okobi; Guest Speaker .Rev Gloria Daniels.

Convener, daughter of the King , Rev Cynthia Okobi, addressing the participants.

Cross Section of the participants at the Seminar.

Convener, Daughter of the King , Rev Cynthia Okobi ( middle) Pose with the winners of the gift items such as Fan, Hot cooking stoves, food stuffs and others, during the Seminar on Understanding the word value , organised by daughter of the King held  at the University of Lagos Lagos on 29/6/2024. PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11395 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NSE President receives CEO Lee Engineering for collaboration

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 4, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 3, 2024

24th Milo Basketball Nat’l Championship, held in Lagos

1 of 479