Daughter of King, organises Seminar for young girls at UNILAG in Lagos

L-r… Singer Florence Onakoya ; Guest Oluwanifemi Folorunsho; The initiator and Gourmet Guide food blogger at Unilag FM radio, Lydia Enyidiya Eke; Convener, Daughter of the King . Rev Cynthia Okobi; Guest Speaker .Rev Gloria Daniels; and, Queen Edet.

L-r …The initiator and Gourmet Guide food blogger at Unilag FM radio, Lydia Enyidiya Eke; Convener, Daughter of the King , Rev Cynthia Okobi; Guest Speaker .Rev Gloria Daniels.

Convener, daughter of the King , Rev Cynthia Okobi, addressing the participants.

Cross Section of the participants at the Seminar.

Convener, Daughter of the King , Rev Cynthia Okobi ( middle) Pose with the winners of the gift items such as Fan, Hot cooking stoves, food stuffs and others, during the Seminar on Understanding the word value , organised by daughter of the King held at the University of Lagos Lagos on 29/6/2024. PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

