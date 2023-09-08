Dateline Energy, Citra Shipyard sign historic partnership agreement in Singapore

Nigeria’s Dateline Energy Services and Citra Shipyard of Indonesia, two leading forces in the energy and maritime sectors, have signed a groundbreaking partnership and kick-off agreement in Singapore. The historic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies and paves the way for innovative advancements in the maritime and energy sectors with the construction of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Coastal Carrier Barges. The collaboration aims to drive innovation, promote sustainable practices, and enhance efficiency in the maritime and energy sectors.

“We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Citra Shipyard, a globally recognized shipbuilding company based in Batam, Indonesia. Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, and excellence in our respective industries. This partnership aligns with our commitment to creating a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable future,” said Wilson Opuwei, Chief Executive Officer, Dateline Energy Services Limited.

“This partnership with Dateline Energy Services represents a significant step forward. We look forward to combining our shipbuilding expertise with their energy solutions to create a positive impact on the maritime and energy sectors globally,” said Idn Edy, Managing Director, Citra Shipyard, Indonesia, while expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration.

The momentous signing ceremony took place at the NLNG Stand on the sideline of the just concluded GASTECH 2023 International Conference in Singapore and was attended by esteemed Nigerian delegation which included: Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Honorable Minister of State Petroleum (Gas), Mr. Faruk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Julius Rone, UTM FLNG Limited, Mr. Akachukwu Nwokedi, President of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) and Mr. Ed Ubong, the immediate past NGA President.

These first-of-its-kind LNG Coastal Carrier Barges’ designs were meticulously crafted by Dateline Energy in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy’s Naval Dockyard Limited, with whom Dateline Energy is actively partnering to build the Barges in Nigeria.

The official signing ceremony marks the commencement of the construction of two units of LNG Coastal Transportation Carrier Barges. The development is a pivotal step in addressing the gas evacuation and distribution challenges not only faced by Nigerian operators but also by other oil and gas-producing nations.

The indigenous Nigerian concept, unprecedented in its ingenuity, has already attracted the interest of global investors who are pre-ordering these specialized marine craft. When these LNG Coastal Carrier Barges become operational, they are poised to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economy, earning multi-billion-dollar foreign currency and bolstering the nation’s position in the global energy market.

Dateline Energy Services’ pioneering spirit and innovative prowess in the energy sector continues to set the standard for excellence, fostering economic growth and sustainability for Nigeria with sustainable energy solutions that drive progress and prosperity.