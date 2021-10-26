Data protection Bill passes second reading in Lagos Assembly

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State House of Assembly has moved to protect both companies and individuals private information, as State Data Protection Bill passed through second reading.

Presenting the bill at plenary on Monday, Hon. Lanre Afinni, representing Lagos Island 2 explained that the objective is meant to monitor data processor yo avoid manipulation.

He said further that an individual must give consent before his or her information is released to the public. “This bill will help to protect the human rights of our people,” Afinni said.

In his contribution, Hon. Femi Saheed (Kosofe 2) said that if the bill is passed into law it would reduce cyber crime and protect both the data of both public and private companies.

“If the bill is enacted into law, it will protect data and also enhance our economic potentials. People will want to put data in our possession,” he said.

Hon. Rotimi Abiru, representing Shomolu Constituency 2, argued that the bill would generate revenue for the state, saying that there was need to take precautions, knowing fully well that businesses eere just recovering from COVID-19 pandemic.

In his explanation, Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1) said that the bill was apt because of technological advancement.

“The bill will prevent fraud and transferring of information without the consent of the owner,” he said.

Hon. Ibrahim Layode, representing Badagry Constituency 1 was of the opinion that instead of creating another Commission, Lagos State Registration Agency (LASRA) could take up the responsibility.” I see it as a waste of time and resources if we creat another Commission for this purpose,” he said.

On his part, Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Strategy, Hon. David Setonji said that he was apprehensive about the section of the bill that was about human rights, and urged the committee to look at this critically.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa subsequently committed the bill into the House Committees on Science and Technology headed by Hon. Lanre Afinni, to report back to the House in two weeks.

The House later adjourned sitting to Tuesday October 26, 2021.