Dare pledges reward to a 16 Year Old Nigeria Champion of Champions

Sports
By Peter
7
 JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has promised a handsome cash reward as an encouragement to a 16 year old Nigerian, Iyeneobong Essien for finishing second at the Champion of Champions World Golf Invitational.

 

Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry Mohammed Manga disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja

 

Essien he said created an enviable record at the Champion of Champions World Golf Championship Invitational, in Northern Ireland by finishing the first runner up.

 

The teenager competed in the 16-19 years category between July 26-28, 2022 at the Invitational. Iyeneobong played on two challenging courses – the Faldo Course and the Castle Hume Course at the Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

 

These courses have hosted several PGA Tournaments played by some of the World’s  best golfers. One of whom is Rory Mcllroy, World number 2, who played at the recently concluded British Open. He played in the Faldo course as a junior golfer.

 

 

