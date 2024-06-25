DAPPMAN denies importing dirty fuel

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) said that none of its members and private fuel depots had imported fuel outside regulatory specifications.

DAPPMAN said this in a statement on Monday night in Lagos, following the allegations that some marketers were importing dirty fuel.

The association said that no depot imports fuel outside the specifications approved by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

It said, ” NMDPRA had initially objected to offtakes by ‘our daughter vessels’ from import ‘mother vessels’, via Ship-to-ship operations which usually take place offshore Lome.”

The association said that the move was vehemently protested and resisted by downstream operators and had since been rescinded.

DAPPMAN said that between February and May 2024, NMDPRA had allowed AGO imports with maximum sulphur content of 200/ppm.

“However this was followed by another move, by the regulator, to fast forward the country target date of the implementation of the 50/ppm sulphur limitation on PMS and AGO imports, to June 1 from Dec. 31, 2024.

“DAPPMAN will continue to work with all stakeholders, willingly to provide safe, healthy fuels to all Nigerians competitively giving them great and affordable fueling options for their daily activities,” it added.