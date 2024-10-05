Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Dantsoho Appoints Ikechukwu Onyemekara as NPA Spokesman, Rejigs General Managers

Maritime
15
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

The Abubakar Dantsoho-led Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has appointed Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara as the Authority’s spokesperson in his rank as General Manager, heading the Corporate & Strategic Communications Division.

 

Dantsoho has also rejigged the various Managers under the authority, all in a move to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and renewed contribution to the national economy.

 

Speaking after the announcement, Dantsoho who comes to the job with decades of sector-specific experience having commenced his career at the NPA as a Youth Corp member said “these appointments represent our deliberate strategy to deploy the wealth of experience of the appointees to national advantage”.

 

The appointments which take immediate effect reorganized some Divisions to align with the direction of the Federal Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy retained Dr (Mrs) Chinwe Nwokolo, Pharmacist Hadiza Sani and Mr. Babatunde Gbotolorun as General Managers Medical, Abuja Liasion and ICT Divisions respectively.

 

The new appointees named to head various Divisions include Captain Jerome Angyunwe, Engr. Richard Unde, Engr. Mukhtar Isa, Mr. Anthony Edosomswan, Mr. Dapo Adekunle, Mr. Victor Gofwan, Mr. Rabiu Dambatta, Mrs Priscilla Maduka, Mrs Sarah Ballah, Mrs Zainab Dantiye, Engr. Anas Suleiman, Mr. Adeayo Oni, Mr. Abdulkadir Gusau Mr. RAB Salau, Barr. Nurrudeen Abdulkadir, Mr. Seyi Iyawe, Barr. Ethel Uduehi, Barr. Nansel Zhimwan, Barr. Ahmad Wanka, Mr. Fatai Oladapo, Mr. Ibrahim Lukman, Engr. Abdul Isah, and Mr. Charles Okaga.

 

 

Continue Reading
Editor 22349 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bayelsa Gov concludes plans for Bayelsa marine development,…

Customs Declares State Of Emergency In Onne Port

NPA: Nigeria, Belgium Deepens Bilateral Ties On Port…

Reps move to partner Minister on port concession renewal

1 of 75