Dantsoho Appoints Ikechukwu Onyemekara as NPA Spokesman, Rejigs General Managers

The Abubakar Dantsoho-led Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has appointed Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara as the Authority’s spokesperson in his rank as General Manager, heading the Corporate & Strategic Communications Division.

Dantsoho has also rejigged the various Managers under the authority, all in a move to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and renewed contribution to the national economy.

Speaking after the announcement, Dantsoho who comes to the job with decades of sector-specific experience having commenced his career at the NPA as a Youth Corp member said “these appointments represent our deliberate strategy to deploy the wealth of experience of the appointees to national advantage”.

The appointments which take immediate effect reorganized some Divisions to align with the direction of the Federal Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy retained Dr (Mrs) Chinwe Nwokolo, Pharmacist Hadiza Sani and Mr. Babatunde Gbotolorun as General Managers Medical, Abuja Liasion and ICT Divisions respectively.

The new appointees named to head various Divisions include Captain Jerome Angyunwe, Engr. Richard Unde, Engr. Mukhtar Isa, Mr. Anthony Edosomswan, Mr. Dapo Adekunle, Mr. Victor Gofwan, Mr. Rabiu Dambatta, Mrs Priscilla Maduka, Mrs Sarah Ballah, Mrs Zainab Dantiye, Engr. Anas Suleiman, Mr. Adeayo Oni, Mr. Abdulkadir Gusau Mr. RAB Salau, Barr. Nurrudeen Abdulkadir, Mr. Seyi Iyawe, Barr. Ethel Uduehi, Barr. Nansel Zhimwan, Barr. Ahmad Wanka, Mr. Fatai Oladapo, Mr. Ibrahim Lukman, Engr. Abdul Isah, and Mr. Charles Okaga.