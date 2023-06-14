Danny O Ventures LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with Inkas® Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing

Danny O Ventures LLC, a leading global oil and gas service provider, is delighted to announce its recent partnership with Inkas® Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing, a renowned manufacturer of special armoured cars.

As part of this collaboration, Danny O Ventures LLC has received a letter of authorization from Inkas® Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing, granting them the exclusive authority to conduct business on behalf of Inkas® Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing in Nigeria.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both Danny O Ventures LLC and Inkas® Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing, as it combines the expertise and resources of two industry leaders. With Danny O Ventures LLC’s extensive experience in the Nigerian market and Inkas® Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing’s cutting-edge armoured car technology, this alliance is poised to revolutionize the automotive industry in Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Inkas® Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing,” said Mr. Danny Onyr, CEO of Danny O Ventures LLC. “This partnership not only strengthens our position in the market but also allows us to provide our esteemed customers in Nigeria with access to high-quality special armoured cars that meet their specific needs and requirements.”

The collaboration between Danny O Ventures LLC and Inkas® Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing will enable Danny O Ventures LLC to offer a wide range of armoured vehicles, tailored to various industries such as defence, law enforcement, and private security. These specialized vehicles are designed to provide unparalleled protection, combining advanced technologies and innovative features to ensure the safety and security of occupants.

Danny O Ventures LLC’s extensive network and expertise in the Nigerian market, combined with the exceptional quality and reliability of Inkas® Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing’s armoured cars, will create new opportunities and further elevate the standard of automotive solutions available in Nigeria.

“We are confident that this partnership will drive innovation, enhance customer satisfaction, and contribute to the growth of the automotive industry in Nigeria,” added Mr. Danny O.

It would be recalled that INKAS®️ Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing recently announced the next generation INKAS®️ Armoured Range Rover – combining Land Rover’s coveted luxury SUV, with INKAS®️ innovative armouring and unparalleled security features. A prestigious symbol of the elite, the Range Rover’s distinctive elegant exterior, lavish cabin, and legendary off-road performance place it in a class of its own. Elevating it to new heights, the redesigned Range Rover debuts a streamlined body that exudes sophistication, and an enhanced interior that makes an effortless statement of refined luxury.

INKAS®️ adapts to the client based on their climate and works hand-in-hand with the client to ensure that the expectations are met for the specific requirement.