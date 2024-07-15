Dangote to list Petroleum Refinery, Fertiliser Company in NGX Q1,2025

UGO AMADI

President of Dangote Group and Africa’s richest man,

Aliko Dangote has disclosed that Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Fertiliser Company will be listed in the Nigerian Exchange, NGX in first quarter of 2025 to enable Nigerians invest in the companies.

He said the Dangote Refinery is now set to roll out its petrol from August 2024, having resolved its crude oil supply issues through the help of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Federal Government.

Speaking during a tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Ibeju Lekki local government area of Lagos state by media executives on Sunday he disclosed that the crude supply challenge, which affected the supply of petrol from the refinery, was resolved last week after the Federal Government intervened.

The media executives were on a guided tour of the Refinery and Fertilizer company which is located at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos.

He expressed hope that the authorities and stakeholders will abide by the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

Recently the Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) raised the alarm over attempts by international oil companies (IOCs) to frustrate efforts at purchasing crude for the refinery

“While the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) are trying their best to allocate the crude for us, the IOCs are deliberately and wilfully frustrating our efforts to buy the local crude,” the Vice President, Oil and Gas at DIL, Devakumar Edwin, told energy editors in June.

“It seems that the objective is to ensure that our Petroleum Refinery fails. It is either they are deliberately asking for ridiculous/humongous premium or, they simply state that crude is not available.

“At some point, we paid $6 over and above the market price. This has forced us to reduce our output as well as import crude from countries as far as the US, increasing our cost of production.”

On Fertiliser production,

Alhaji Dangote said that the refinery’s fertiliser unit would resume export in two weeks due to efforts to meet local demand this farming season.

This would give farmers more access to fertiliser for their farm products.

Dangote said that there was a massive request for fertiliser from Nigerians and the rest of Africa, so his group had no choice but to respond positively

He also lamented that the delay in securing a site for the Dangote Petrochemical Facility in Ogun State resulted in a $500 million loss for his conglomerate.

Dangote attributed the financial setback to the protracted process of acquiring Olokola land for a petrochemical facility on the $2.5 billion initial drawdown on bank loans.

He expressed disappointment over the bureaucratic hurdles encountered, which significantly impacted the project timeline and overall costs.

“The three years and eight months delay by Ogun State govt over Olokola land for petrochemicals facility costs us $500m,” Dangote said.

He said a total of $25bn investments have been made in petrol refinery and fertilizer plant by the Dangote group over the past 10 years.

Data sourced from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed foreign investors shunned Ogun, Osun and 31 other states as Lagos, FCT, and Ekiti were the ones attracted to investors with each recording $2.78 billion, $593.58 million, and $12.7 million respectively.

Dangote initially designed the petrochemical and refinery plant to be domiciled in the Olokola Free Trade Zone, straddling the states of Ondo and Ogun. The plan was somehow reportedly frustrated by unseen hands within the political space.

Facts about Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals shows

that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, is the world’s Largest single train petroleum refinery.

The 650, ,O00 barrels per day (bpd) crude oil refinery with 838 KTPA Polypropylene Plant, covers an area of approximately 2,635 hectares and is located in the Dangote Industries Free Zone, lbeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Total storage capacity of 4.5 billion litres which can cover: – 20 days crude requirement – Product storage for 15 days of Nigeria’s gasoline consumption

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is an industrial plant that transforms crude oil into various usable petroleum products such as diesel, gasoline (petrol), jet fuel and kerosene

The Refinery produces Euro-V quality gasoline and , diesel, as.well asjetfuel and polypropylene.

The Refinery is designed to process large variety of crudes including many of the African crudes, some of the Middle Eastern crudes and the US Light Tight 0il. Dangote Petroleum Refinery can meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement of all petroleum products (gasoline, diesel, kerosene & aviation fuel) and have surplus of each of these products for export.

The Refinery is designed to use the latest technology to comply with stringent guidelines and regulations to protect the local environment, and at the same time produce the latest environmentally friendly petroleum products for worldwide markets.

The Refinery design conforms to₩orld Bank, US EPA, EU and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) emission / effluent norms.

. The Refinery has its own dedicated steam and power generation system with adequate standby units for reliable / uninterrupted utility supply to operating plants.

.It has a 435MW power plant that can meet the total power requirement of lbadan Distribution Company, covering five states, including Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara and Ekiti.

Dangote is one of the few companies in the world executing a Petroleum Refinery and a Petrochemical complex directly as an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contractor.

The Petrochemical Plant is designed to produce 77 different high-performance grades of polypropylene. Petrochemical’is the source of raw materials for many manufacturing and assembling plants.