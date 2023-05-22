Dangote Refinery a defining moment for Africa’s energy sector

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has affirmed that the Dangote refinery will ensure a defining moment for the energy sector in Africa and the world at large.

He confirmed that NNPCL has a 20% equity stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, of NNPCL, Alhaji Mele Kyari made the announcement while delivering his industry address at the commissioning ceremony of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals at the free trade zone in Lagos,

“As part of this significant project, NNPC Limited is proud to confirm its 20% equity stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals,” Kyari announced to the audience.

It would be recalled that recently at the just concluded NOGOF, Alhaji Mele Kyari announced that the NNPC would supply 300,000 barrels of crude to Dangote Refinery for the commencement of operations.