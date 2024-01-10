Dangote reclaims top position on Forbes Africa’s billionaire list

Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote has reclaimed his post as the richest person in Africa, according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires.

Last week, South African business tycoon, Johann Ruper, took over the position from Dangote.

According to the ranking as of January 8, Dangote’s net worth improved by $10 million to $10.1 billion while Rupert’s net worth as of January 8 was $10 billion, down from $10.7 billion as of January 30, 2023.

Dangote, the head of Dangote Group is ranked 191st on the Forbes list, while Rupert is ranked 197th worldwide.