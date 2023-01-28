Dangote, Nkechi Obi, 25 others bag Vanguard awards

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, Chief Executive Officer, Techno Oil and 25 others have bagged the Vanguard Newspaper awards under various categories.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awards were presented at the 11th edition of the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award on Friday night in Lagos.

Dangote bagged the Vanguard 2022 personality of the year award while Obi clinched the woman entrepreneur of the year award.

The General Manager, Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, said that for a decade, Vanguard Newspaper continues to recognize Nigeria’s most distinguished individuals for excellence, national pride and service to humanity.

Adefaye noted that these individuals in business, politics and other facets of human endeavours have not only achieved great success but have been responsible corporate citizens, impacting society and the environment.

“They have been innovative and forward thinking and have taken bold steps to shape the future of their industries and served with integrity and dedication to improve the nation.

“As we celebrate the achievements of these personalities, I encourage each and everyone to take a moment to reflect on your character as an individual.

“There are numerous ways to make a positive influence, whether by volunteering our time, closing market gaps, spearheading innovation, being a model citizen or simply lending a helping hand to people in need.

“We all have the power to shape the future of our country, and we must all take that responsibility seriously,” he said.

Chairman, Access Bank Plc, Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika, expressed satisfaction that distinguished Nigerians in various spheres of life were being celebrated while they were alive across the private and public sectors of the country.

“The event is an essential part of building the future of the country as it takes into cognisance those that create jobs, build businesses and inspire lives across the country.

“We are truthfully celebrating people that truly deserve to be living heroes in our midst,” she said.

Mrs. Nkechi Obi, CEO, Techno Oil, receiving her vanguard woman entrepreneur of the year award

The Techno Oil CEO expressed her excitement at the award, adding she felt honoured and encouraged that her efforts were being recognised in areas of job creation and adding to the nation’s economy.

Obi reiterated her commitment to championing clean cooking through the Techno Cooksafe Initiative with focus to save lives, improve health, empower women and preserve the environment.

She charged young entrepreneurs, particularly women, to be very focused and embrace hard work to attain great success and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Obi stressed the need for government to focus and channel its resources on tackling the country’s insecurity situation, to make the environment safer for investments and businesses to thrive.

The woman entrepreneur of the year awardee lauded the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), stating that its implementation must be fast tracked to fully harness the potentials of the oil sector and reap its benefits.

“I think Techno Oil has done a lot to grow the oil industry and the nation’s economy.

“I feel excited that Vanguard has honoured me here today and I understand that to whom much is given, much is expected and I pledge to do more, particularly to drive entrepreneurship,” she said.

NAN also reports that Governors Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and Seyi Makinde of Oyo emerged as Vanguard Newspaper 2022 governors of the year.

Mr George Onafowokan, Chairman Coleman Technical Industries Ltd, bagged the businessman of the year and Mr Wale Tinubu, Group Chief, Oando Group, clinched the private sector icon of the year.

Mr Julius Rone, Managing Director, UTM offshore Ltd, got the young entrepreneur of the year award while Mr Ayodele Subair, Chairman, Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) bagged the Vanguard public sector icon award for the year.

