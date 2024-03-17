Dangote lauds Lagos Govt. on consumer rights advocacy

…says, manufacturers must focus on consumers’ rights.

The Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Hajia Fatima Aliko Dangote, on Friday lauded and congratulated the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) on the successful hosting of the 2024 World Consumer Rights Day, noting that consumers have the right to accurate, transparent, and easily understandable information about products and services.

Speaking at the event, Fatima Aliko Dangote, said, “…in these days of artificial intelligence, where consumers are buffeted with information on many products and services which may turn out to be false or less than what is promised”, they have the rights to know all the key information on the product and services.

She said: “We need businesses to adopt ethical business practices that prioritize the well-being of consumers and the planet. We need educational initiatives that empower consumers with the knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of the modern marketplace,”

She called for robust regulatory frameworks that safeguard consumer rights across borders as well as collective action from stakeholders to address the emerging challenges in the sector.

For Dangote Industries Limited, (DIL), however, she maintained that the company prioritizes the rights of its consumers in all its processes by adhering to the prescribed standards in ensuring that its products are safe for use and consumption.

She then called on manufacturers to adhere to the fundamental principles of consumer rights, which are the right to safety, and information, the right to choose, the right to redress, and the right to a healthy environment.

While warning that consumers who are adversely affected by harmful products will spend huge amounts of money and time on treatment, which affects productivity, she noted that Dangote product packages are labeled with accurate information that makes it easy for customers to make decisions.

“For us at Dangote Group, the consumer remains king, and issues on their rights remain at the forefront of our processes. We adhere to the prescribed standards to ensure that our products are safe for use and consumption. We believe that consumers will always demand goods and services that have safety standards. From cement to sugar, seasoning, salt, fertiliser, and refined petroleum products, we adopted high safety standards to ensure that consumers get the best from us. Harmful products will not affect only the consumer but in the long run, affect the industry and economy,” she said.

Fatima Aliko Dangote noted that the event was an opportunity to reflect on the core values of fairness, transparency, and empowerment in the marketplace and on the rights of every individual who participates in the global economy as a consumer.

While noting that consumers play a vital role in the value chain as the final end-users of products and services, she stressed that they wield immense power, granting them the right to demand quality, safety, sustainability, and ethical practices from businesses and governments alike.

She recalled that the importance of the consumer led to the establishment of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) which later became the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) with the mandate to educate consumers about their rights, responsibilities, and market dynamics as well as providing them with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions and avoid anticompetitive and consumer protection violations.

She, however, noted that manufacturers and providers of services should understand that despite all precautions and efforts, consumers might find flaws and faults with products, hence, the need to have access to effective grievance mechanisms for upholding consumer rights.

“It is in recognition of this right that we established the Dangote Group Customer Care Centre. The centre, is devoted to the needs, demands, and complaints of customers and consumers of our products. The Customer Care Centre caters to all categories of customers including those who are willing to become distributors of our products. We ensure that the rights of consumers are protected through prompt and effective resolution of issues and challenges that are brought to our attention. The centre serves as a feedback mechanism for consumers to tell us their impressions and feelings about our products,” she added.

