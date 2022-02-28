Dangote Cement Wins Best Quality Brand Award in West Africa

.as Buhari, el-Rufai, KADCCIMA extol Dangote at Trade Fair

For the umpteenth time, leading cement brand, the Dangote Cement has won the coveted West Africa’s Best Quality Cement Brand of the Decade award.

The foremost cement manufacturer in Africa won the award with its novel Dangote 3X (42.5) brand.

At the award presentation in Lagos organized by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN) at the weekend, Dangote Cement was adjudged as Africa’s number one cement by all standards, as the company was said to have contributed tremendously to the infrastructure development not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole through its offshore business units.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Stanley Ohenhen, a fellow of the institute and an Assistant Professor at Bowen University congratulated all the winners and encouraged them to continue to show quality in the products and services to the public. He explained that the institute is a platform to develop professionals in the practice of brand management.

He saluted the management of Dangote Cement for its role in making Nigeria self-sufficient in cement production challenging other brands to emulate the brand. Mr. Raphael Agbaje, Marketing Manager of Dangote Cement Plc received the award on behalf of the company.

The institute is a professional membership organization for Brand management and Branding experts. Since its inception in 2007, the institute has been at the forefront of developing Brand management and Branding as a profession in the country assisting Executives and their organisations to improve their performance and achieve success through knowledge, education and professional development.

IBMN, a not-for-profit, organization prides itself on ability to provide varied educational and networking opportunities that help Executives to grow in their Professionalism and directly impact the Quality of life.

IBMN was established in accordance with treaty signed in 2007 at a conference organized by the International Brand management and Association (IBMA). The Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria is a corporate member of International Brand Management Association (USA).

In his response to the new award, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief, Branding & Communication, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), said the Group remains at the forefront of African enterprise and that the brand since inception, has touched the lives of many by providing their needs and empowering the continent of Africa.

He said, “People do not have relationships with products, they are loyal to brands and that is why we have designed a strategy that creates a purpose for our brand for long-term consumer and stakeholders’ engagement. Because we understand the power of brands, we have positioned all our businesses to be consumer-centric so that it can inspire millions of people behind it.

“This cuts across our manufacturing concerns like Cement, Petroleum, Agriculture food, automobile etc. By nature, our brand listens and our customers’ opinions will always remain on the throne and shape the products and services we serve them.

“Given our believe in the promise of Africa, our brand has ensured that the story of who we are and our role in the empowerment space have never been lost on us. Our purpose has been to continuously showcase Africa as the bride of global investors and bedrock of development investments. Hence our inspired multi-billion dollars investments in Nigeria and over 14 African countries that will propel the continent into greater prosperity.

“Our brand is a promise of jobs, improved standard of living, economic growth and empowerment for Nigeria and the African continent. We have embedded operational excellence in all we do across our businesses and to underscore this, every milestone has been celebrated as if it were the destination itself.

“Very important to us as a brand is ‘Thought Leadership’ which is an inroad to ‘Market share Leadership’ and increased customer base. We have built organizational capability to sustain this by deploying hybrid systems, processes, environment and knowledge-based to enable the people to exceed on their deliverables. As a brand, we have built reward systems to support performance excellence and compliance with working according to our brand values system. That is why the Dangote brand is creating its own future underpinned with a pay-off line that represents the core business direction and purpose, providing needs and empowerment.

“One strength of our brand to mention is our professional control of a sustained PR communication and campaign ecosystem that is not only aggressive, but which consistently reinforces the new business direction and purpose. This is especially important as we need to remain visible in the public space and maintain high public presence for our CEO to lead from the front in the consistent articulation of the business core messages. This also helps us define the brand, its core values, personality, over-arching proposition and key consumer take-outs.

“We build our brand from inside out making sure every single employee knows the values and knows how to act in accordance with them in everyday customer and colleague interactions

“When it comes to innovation and application of technology, our brand leads with Product innovation that reinforces brand strength and energize the Business. It is important to have an energy in the business that continually supports a winning attitude and service excellence. To do this, continuous innovation, messages to the staff and customers remain critical.

However, encouraged by his huge investments and philanthropic activities in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari and his host, the Governor of Kaduna State, have hailed the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

The duo spoke at the 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair which was officially declared open by the President at the weekend.

The organizer of the Fair- Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA)-also described Mr. Dangote as the biggest contributor to the economy by an individual through his business and charity -The Aliko Dangote Foundation.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, also visited the Dangote pavilion where he said the country is grateful for the humongous support the Dangote Group was offering the nation.

He described Mr. Dangote as a friend by virtue of his contribution to the Nigerian economy, support to government and social interventions.

The Dangote Industries Limited is the major sponsor of the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair with the theme: Re-strategizing Nigerian economy for Global Competitiveness.

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufia said Kaduna State Government is creating the enabling environment for private sector investors like Mr. Dangote to come to Kaduna State and invest.

The Dangote Industries Limited has the largest stake in the Dangote Peugeot Automobile located in Kaduna.

The Governor, who was represented by Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Prof Kabiru Mato, said the state has created friendly policies to woo local and foreign investors.

Speaking on the sideline of the opening ceremony, the Director-General of Usman Saulawa extolled the relationship between the Dangote Group and KADCCIMA.

“Dangote Group is an international brand in the world of business and manufacturing. I can also add that it is a must-have in every home. Dangote is also known for its philanthropic activities through the Dangote Foundation,” he said.

He said one of the uniqueness of the 2022 Fair is the flagship event-the Business Round Table on Blue Economy where stakeholders and businesses are brought together

He said companies from India, Pakistan, Morocco, Chad, Senegal, Mali, Niger Republic and Bangladesh are also participating at the Trade Fair.

The companies participating under Dangote Industries Limited are Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON, and Dangote Fertiliser.

A statement from the Corporate Communication Department of the Dangote Group said participants who seek to do business with any of the company’s subsidiaries can avail themselves of such opportunities through a Special Desk at the pavilion.

It described Kaduna State as one of its biggest markets in the country, given its historical position as the political capital of Northern Nigeria.

It said the newly introduced Dangote Fertiliser which has become the farmers’ bride will be operating a Special Help Desk for customers and farmers.

The statement added that apart from the products which are sold at reasonable prices with special packages, gift items are also being presented to customers at the pavilion.