Dangote Cement wins best quality brand award in W/Africa

Leading cement brand, the Dangote Cement has again won the coveted West Africa’s Best Quality Cement Brand of the Decade award.

The foremost cement manufacturer in Africa won the award with its novel Dangote 3X (42.5) brand.

At the award presentation in Lagos organized by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN) at the weekend, Dangote Cement was adjudged as Africa’s number one cement by all standards, as the company was said to have contributed tremendously to the infrastructure development not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole through its offshore business units.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Stanley Ohenhen, a fellow of the institute and an Assistant Professor at Bowen University congratulated all the winners and encouraged them to continue to show quality in the products and services to the public.

He explained that the institute is a platform to develop professionals in the practice of brand management.

He commended the management of Dangote Cement for its role in making Nigeria self-sufficient in cement production challenging other brands to emulate the brand.

Mr. Raphael Agbaje, Marketing Manager of Dangote Cement Plc received the award on behalf of the company.

The institute is a professional membership organization for Brand management and Branding experts. Since its inception in 2007, the institute has been at the forefront of developing Brand management and Branding as a profession in the country assisting Executives and their organisations to improve their performance and achieve success through knowledge, education and professional development.

IBMN, a not-for-profit, organization prides itself on ability to provide varied educational and networking opportunities that help Executives to grow in their Professionalism and directly impact the Quality of life.

IBMN was established in accordance with treaty signed in 2007 at a conference organized by the International Brand Management and Association (IBMA). The Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria is a corporate member of International Brand Management Association (USA).

In his response to the new award, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief, Branding & Communication, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), said the Group remains at the forefront of African enterprise and that the brand since inception, has touched the lives of many by providing their needs and empowering the continent of Africa.