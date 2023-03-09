Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Dangote Cement gets SEC approval for new share buy-back

Business & Economy
By Editor
1
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 Dangote Cement has received approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the establishment of a new share buy-back programme.

The company said in a Corporate Disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Wednesday that the  programme would expire on Dec.12, which means months from the date of the shareholders’ resolution.

According to the company, the share buy-back programme will be executed under the approval granted by the company’s shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Dangote Cement.

It said the EGM which was held on Dec. 13, 2022 was within the framework provided under Rule 398 (3)(xiv) of the SEC’s rules and regulation Rules and Regulations and under the approval of the NGX.

“The share buy-back will be undertaken through an open market offer or self-tender, at such times and on such terms as the management of the company may determine, subject to prevailing market conditions.

“The company will continue to monitor the evolving business environment and market conditions, in making decisions on tranches of the share buy-back programme,” it said.

Dangote Cement Plc is Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest cement producer with an installed capacity of 51.6Mta capacity across 10 African countries.

It operates a fully integrated “quarry-to-customer” business with activities covering manufacturing, sales and distribution of cement.

Dangote Cement is a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Ltd., a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate as well as a leading brand across Africa in businesses such as cement, sugar, salt, flour, pasta, beverages, and real estate, with new multibillion-dollar projects underway in the
oil and gas, petrochemical, fertiliser and agricultural sectors.

Continue Reading
Editor 10590 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

IWD: FirstBank MD assures of fairness, justice for economic…

Expert harps on improved infrastructure to boost financial…

Finally, CBN approves disbursement of old naira notes

FirstBank announces appointment of Oluseyi Oyefeso as…

1 of 440