Dangote Cement donates medical equipment to bolster health care in host community

As part of efforts to bolster the well-being and general health care delivery in its host communities, Dangote Cement Plc Ibese has donated multi-million Naira worth medical items to Ibese Public Health Centre.

The donation which was part of the activities marking the 2023 Dangote Sustainability Week included items such as mattresses, wheelchairs, drip stands, sphygmomanometers, infrared thermometers, solar lamps, baby cots, amongst others.

According to the Ibese Plant management, the donation, which was received by the leaders and members of Ibese community, led by Chief Tajudeen Adewuyi, the Somofe of Ibeseland, and officials of Yewa North Local Government, Ogun State led by Mr. Babatunde Sheteolu, reflected Dangote Cement Plc’s commitment to improve the health and well-being of members of its host communities.

Speaking during the presentation, Dangote Cement Plant Ibese Sustainability Lead, Miss Annabelle Umoetuk explained that the items donated were decided upon following the needs assessment carried out to determine what is lacking at the health centre and the provision of the items would surely improve delivery of medical services to the people.

She pledged that the Cement Plant would continue to partner with the stakeholders for the development of the local communities.

In their response, the representatives of Ibese community and the Local Government thanked Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese for the donation and gave assurance that the donated items will be deployed for the benefit of the people of the community.

They described Dangote Cement, Ibese plant as a trusted and worthy partner which has been living up to the expectation of the people of the host community and also promised that the people would reciprocate by ensuring peace and tranquility continue to reign in the area.

This year’s sustainability week with the theme ‘Sustainable Production and Production- the Dangote Way’ offered employees of the Plant opportunity to volunteer in various projects to impact the people and the environment positively.

One of such was a medical outreach for Ibese community in collaboration with Novia Hospital which afforded community people chance to undergo medical checks and get medical advice from a team of professional that were on ground. The Company also used the avenue to deepen relationship with the locals for improved bonding to foster peaceful co-existence.